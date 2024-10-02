Google Gemini’s latest update makes sharing images with the AI tool even faster

News
By
published

Gemini is another contact

Google Gemini demo on Pixel
(Image credit: Future)

With a new change in the latest update, Google is working to make sharing images with Google Gemini even easier.

Google has made several improvements to Gemini over the last few months, as well as releasing Gemini Live to all users for free. This trend continues, with the latest update making it much easier to share images from other apps directly with the AI. This change, found in version Google Gemini v1.0.668480831, is available to every user by default, so long as they upgrade to the latest version. 

The video below, courtesy of Android Authority, shows how this new feature works. To send the image directly to Gemini, users only need to press the share button, bringing up the share sheet at the bottom of the screen. Once this screen has appeared a new Gemini icon has been added to share with the AI the same as they would if they were sending the image to a contact. Once the icon has been clicked users will be taken directly to the Gemini app, where they can ask any question they might have. 

Share image directly to Gemini #Gemini #AI #Android - YouTube Share image directly to Gemini #Gemini #AI #Android - YouTube
Watch On

This isn't the only way to present an image to Google Gemini, as users can still attach images to the chat or use the "Ask about this screen" feature. 

There's no denying Google has been working to improve Gemini as much as it can. For example, Gemini Live allows you to have uninterrupted conversations with the AI and my colleague Richard Priday found a lot to praise about it when he spent 24 hours with Gemini Live

If you want the best experience with Google Gemini then we would recommend checking our best Android phone list to grab one of the most powerful Gemini-capable phones. 

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Brand
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 215 deals
Filters
Arrow
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Our Review
1
Google Pixel 8 Pro - 128 GB
Verizon
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
(256GB)
Our Review
2
Samsung - Galaxy S24 Ultra...
Best Buy
$1,299.99
View
Google Pixel 8a
(128GB)
Our Review
3
Google Pixel 8a Obsidian 128GB
Mint Mobile
View
OnePlus 12
Our Review
4
OnePlus 12,16GB...
Amazon
View
Google Pixel 8
5
Google Pixel 8
Tello
View
Google Pixel 8a
Our Review
6
Google Pixel 8a 128 GB
Visible
Preorder
Google Pixel 8
(128GB)
7
Pixel 8 Hazel 128GB (Unlocked)
Google Store NA
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Our Review
8
Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB...
Samsung
$1,299.99
View
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Our Review
9
Google Pixel 8 Pro - 128 GB
AT&T Mobility
View
Google Pixel 8a
(Black)
Our Review
10
AT&T Google Pixel 8a
Walmart
View
Load more deals
Josh Render
Josh Render
Staff Writer

Josh is a staff writer for Tom's Guide and is based in the UK. He has worked for several publications but now works primarily on mobile phones. Outside of phones, he has a passion for video games, novels, and Warhammer. 