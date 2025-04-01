Google Gemini could soon help your kids with their homework — here’s what we know

Google Gemini could soon get a new child-friendly mode that would help kids with homework and more.

These possible new features were spotted in code lines uncovered in a recent APK teardown from Android Authority. According to the report, the strings of code refer specifically to “kid users.” The code then goes on to indicate several possible features, including being able to create stories, answer questions and help with homework.

It should be noted that Google Gemini can, in theory, already do all of this. However, we would imagine that the possible “Gemini for Kids” will offer much stricter security, censorship and safeguards to keep your child safe.

Google Gemini’s safety guidelines already state that the chatbot has “stricter content policies and default protections” for teen accounts. The page also provides a video to help teach them how to use AI safely.

Currently, we have no information on how “Gemini for kids” will function but we would imagine that the feature will activate as soon as it is accessed by a Google account registered to a child.

This isn’t the only change we’ve seen from Google regarding children’s access to certain services. For instance, parents are now able to add their children to Google Wallet. The new feature lets you add gift or debit cards, event tickets and passes like library cards to a Google child account.

How safe is my child's data?

We would always recommend sitting down with your child and going over the dangers of using features like Gemini and Google Wallet. However, the big concern for many users is how safe their child's data and information will be while using such a feature.

One important thing to note is that one of the strings states that data collected by Gemini for kids will be processed via Google's Privacy Policy. As such, Google shouldn’t serve personalized ads to your child based on their searches or profile. However, it can still suggest apps via Google Play and more. Google lists the full details of how it uses your child's data on its Families site, if you want more detail.

It is worth noting that code strings in APKs do not necessarily mean that the feature is coming soon, if ever. As such, we will have to wait and see if Google makes the announcement, which would most likely happen at the upcoming Google I/O event in May if it's as close to being ready as the APK teardown implies.