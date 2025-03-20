Google Wallet now lets kids to make supervised contactless payments and use digital passes — what you need to know

Google's announced that parents and guardians now have a safe and secure way to add their kids to Google Wallet enabling them to make digital payments or store passes and cards.

The new feature, described in a blog post, lets you add gift or debit cards, event tickets and passes like library cards to a Google child account. Five countries have access at launch, and conveniently the U.S., U.K. and Australia are all on the list.

Items can only be added to a kid's account with parental consent, and Google says that parents will receive an email whenever a transaction is made.

(Image credit: Google)

The Family Link app, Google's supervision tool for parents to help control access to Android devices for their children, is where you'll find and set up the new Google Wallet feature. You can also set it up online through this link.

Once you have set up your kids with supervised Google accounts, you can see recent transactions and control card access via Family Link. You can also use the app to remove payment cards or turn off access to passes when needed too.

According to Google's blog post, the feature is rolling out "over the next few weeks." As with most Google rollouts, if you don't immediately have access, just wait a day or two and check back as the rollout progresses.

Google Family Link (Image credit: Google)

It's worth having Family Link downloaded even if you don't want to use the new Wallet features with your kids. It features tools like screen time limits, limiting content to age-appropriate apps or content on YouTube. You can also manage your child's account with privacy protection and data security.

It also offers a family-specific version of Find My Friends so you can see where everyone is on Maps.