Google Wallet now lets kids to make supervised contactless payments and use digital passes — what you need to know

News
By published

Parents can now give kids controlled access to Google Wallet

Google wallet app on screen
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Google's announced that parents and guardians now have a safe and secure way to add their kids to Google Wallet enabling them to make digital payments or store passes and cards.

The new feature, described in a blog post, lets you add gift or debit cards, event tickets and passes like library cards to a Google child account. Five countries have access at launch, and conveniently the U.S., U.K. and Australia are all on the list.

Items can only be added to a kid's account with parental consent, and Google says that parents will receive an email whenever a transaction is made.

Google Wallet for kids

(Image credit: Google)

The Family Link app, Google's supervision tool for parents to help control access to Android devices for their children, is where you'll find and set up the new Google Wallet feature. You can also set it up online through this link.

Once you have set up your kids with supervised Google accounts, you can see recent transactions and control card access via Family Link. You can also use the app to remove payment cards or turn off access to passes when needed too.

According to Google's blog post, the feature is rolling out "over the next few weeks." As with most Google rollouts, if you don't immediately have access, just wait a day or two and check back as the rollout progresses.

Google Family Link parental control app review

Google Family Link (Image credit: Google)

It's worth having Family Link downloaded even if you don't want to use the new Wallet features with your kids. It features tools like screen time limits, limiting content to age-appropriate apps or content on YouTube. You can also manage your child's account with privacy protection and data security.

It also offers a family-specific version of Find My Friends so you can see where everyone is on Maps.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Storage Size
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 20 deals
Filters
Arrow
Google Pixel 9
1
Google Pixel 9 256 GB
Verizon
View
Google Pixel 9
2
Google Pixel 9
Tello
View
Google Pixel 9
(128GB)
3
Google Pixel 9 - Unlocked...
Amazon
$799
View
Google Pixel 9
(256GB)
4
Google Pixel 9 256 GB in...
Visible
View
Google Pixel 9
5
Google Pixel 9 128 GB...
Google Store NA
Preorder
Google Pixel 9
6
Google Pixel 9 256GB...
Best Buy
View
Google Pixel 9
(256GB)
7
Google Pixel 9 256GB in Peony...
Verizon
View
Google Pixel 9
(256GB)
8
Google Pixel 9 256GB in...
Verizon
View
Google Pixel 9
(128GB)
9
Google Pixel 9 - Unlocked...
Amazon
$799
View
Google Pixel 9
10
Google Pixel 9 256 GB...
Google Store NA
Preorder
Show more
See more Computing News
TOPICS
Scott Younker
Scott Younker
West Coast Reporter

Scott Younker is the West Coast Reporter at Tom’s Guide. He covers all the lastest tech news. He’s been involved in tech since 2011 at various outlets and is on an ongoing hunt to build the easiest to use home media system. When not writing about the latest devices, you are more than welcome to discuss board games or disc golf with him. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Google wallet app on screen
Google Wallet just made it easier to switch transit passes to a new phone — here’s how
A colorful graphic showing screenshots of the new Galaxy Watch for Kids feature on both the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and parental controls within the smartphone app
Samsung just launched a kid-friendly smartwatch mode for the Galaxy Watch 7 — and parents can try it now
All three Galaxy S25 models with a close-up of their cameras
Samsung Wallet is getting two big upgrades for Galaxy phones — including this Apple Wallet feature
The Find my People feature
Android Find My can now track your friends and family — here's how to use it
Best parental control apps: Dark-haired boy of about 5 using smartphone while sitting on sofa.
The best parental control apps for Android and iPhone 2025
Close-up of the Pinwheel smartwatch for kids at CES 2025 showing the device&#039;s Apple Watch Ultra-like case design and colorful interchangeable straps
Move over Fitbit Ace — hands-on with the new Pinwheel smartwatch for kids
Latest in Mobile Apps
Google wallet app on screen
Google Wallet now lets kids to make supervised contactless payments and use digital passes — what you need to know
How to tour the Super Bowl stadium virtually with Google Maps
Google Maps glitch is purging Timeline data — what we know
Gboard app logo on mobile phone resting on a keyboard
Google Gboard redesign has already angered users — and I can see why
Waze app on iPhone in car
Forget Google Maps — Waze just got a huge upgrade that will help millions of drivers
A photo of the Apple Maps app tile displayed on an iPhone screen
Apple Maps may soon get ads, letting businesses pay to boost visibility
How to delete TikTok
TikTok confirms return to Apple and Google app stores — here’s what we know
Latest in News
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Thursday, March 20 (#648)
A phone with the Plex logo in front of an out-of-focus background of movie posters
Yikes! Plex is getting a price hike and this key feature is going behind a pay wall
Richard Gere in Arbitrage
5 must-see mystery movies on Prime Video you (probably) missed I'd stream right now
back of Iris Pixel 9a
Google Pixel 9a pre-orders delayed due to 'component quality issue' — here's when you can get one
An open lock depicting a data breach
Half a million teachers hit in major data breach with SSNs, financial data and more exposed — what to do now
Sony A95K QD-OLED TV in front of windows in a living room
This new TV breakthrough looks like a game-changer for OLED TVs
More about mobile apps
How to tour the Super Bowl stadium virtually with Google Maps

Google Maps glitch is purging Timeline data — what we know
Gboard app logo on mobile phone resting on a keyboard

Google Gboard redesign has already angered users — and I can see why
Ring Battery Doorbell next to door

Put your Ring Doorbell on a schedule — how to control motion detection times
See more latest
Most Popular
Richard Gere in Arbitrage
5 must-see mystery movies on Prime Video you (probably) missed I'd stream right now
Meta Llama 3.1
Llama 4 will be Meta's next-generation AI model — here's what to expect
NYT Strands on a cellphone
NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #382 (Thursday, March 20 2025)
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Thursday, March 20 (#648)
A phone with the Plex logo in front of an out-of-focus background of movie posters
Yikes! Plex is getting a price hike and this key feature is going behind a pay wall
back of Iris Pixel 9a
Google Pixel 9a pre-orders delayed due to 'component quality issue' — here's when you can get one
Sony A95K QD-OLED TV in front of windows in a living room
This new TV breakthrough looks like a game-changer for OLED TVs
An open lock depicting a data breach
Half a million teachers hit in major data breach with SSNs, financial data and more exposed — what to do now
Apple iPhone 16 &amp; 16 Plus hands-on.
Forget USB-C — a truly portless iPhone just got the all-clear from the EU
A view of the ECOVACS Max Pro Omni in the docking station
ECOVACS' latest robot vacuum is packed with new features — and claims to tackle even the thickest carpets