Make ChatGPT the perfect work assistant with these four prompts

At work, we often have to wear a lot of hats. However, nowadays, there is an easy way to pass those hats off to someone else… or something else, at least.

ChatGPT, as well as any of the other range of AI chatbots around right now, can take on that workload, acting as a digital assistant with a world of knowledge at its disposal.

But it’s not always clear what ChatGPT can do for you, or even the best way to get it working. These are four prompts that can get ChatGPT in gear as the perfect workplace assistant.

Summarise this

Prompt: "Summarize this website: [URL]"

Whether it's a document, website, or detailed research report, ChatGPT can analyse and summarize any information you need looked at.

This can save you hours of time, scanning through all of the information it is presented with and condensing it down into an easy to read document.

From here, you can ask further questions. This can be useful to find important statistics, pick out quotes or understand final conclusions of a report.

Pick out the highlights

Prompt: "Pick out the highlights from this article [URL]"

A simple but effective prompt, similar to the one above. Give ChatGPT any kind of long document, article or piece of information and ask it to pick out the highlights.

This will save you from having to read through vast amounts of information while you are just looking for the key bits.

ChatGPT will often pick out important figures, key findings and the overall opinion of whatever you are reading.

Like any ChatGPT prompt of this nature, it is worth double-checking any findings before quoting them.

Perform market research

Prompt: “Perform market research on [topic]. I want information between [dates] and only information provided from reputable sources. Includes references throughout”

Scanning through market research can take up days of your time. ChatGPT can do it in minutes. Of course, you won’t get quite as much detail, but it does a great job of finding the most important details.

This works especially with ChatGPT’s reasoning model, 4o. Try using a prompt along the lines of “Perform market research on [insert topic]. I want information between [dates] and only information provided from reputable sources. Includes references throughout.”

This will pick out key figures on your chosen topic, lifting statistics, valuations and general state of market between your chosen dates.

Once ChatGPT responds, you can go back and forth asking questions to find out more information if needed.

Come up with alternatives

Prompt: “Come up with alternatives to these ideas: [idea]"

This is a prompt that can be used in a variety of different ways. Feed ChatGPT some examples of what you are working on right now and the AI model will come back with some alternatives.

This can work for book titles, image concepts and just about anything you might need. You can also specify details around your prompt. For example, asking for it to take a completely different route or working them into a particular style.

If you want to go the extra distance, you can also give the model extra reading, providing it with documents. Attach the documents and use the prompt “Come up with alternatives to these ideas, read through all of the supporting content provided before doing so.”