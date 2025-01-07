I used these 7 ChatGPT prompts to help build mental strength and challenge negative thoughts — here's why I like them

Winter can be a challenging time to stay motivated and think positive thoughts. The shorter days and frigid temperatures are especially tough for me because I love sunshine and being outdoors. Although I still try to get out and go for a run when the weather allows, I often find myself feeling down and tend to think negatively.



While professional therapists are no match for ChatGPT, in a pinch, I often utilize ChatGPT, to explore strategies for building mental strength as I challenge negative thoughts during the winter months.

I appreciate ChatGPT Advanced Voice Mode because users can have a human-like conversation about anything, even discouraged and unmotivated thoughts. Here’s what happened when I shared my thoughts with ChatGPT and the suggestions it gave me.

1. Consider simple winter joys

(Image credit: Future)

Prompt: "What small pleasures or cozy activities can you suggest to bring warmth and joy during the winter season?"

Purpose: To identify simple joys that enhance daily satisfaction and counteract winter blues.



I prefer the ChatGPT Advanced Voice “Sol” because the AI is relaxed and calm. Chatting with this AI feels like I’m talking with a good friend who is full of ideas and has the ability to stay cool regardless of whatever situation I throw at it.

When I mentioned I was struggling with being stuck indoors despite the beautiful snow falling outside, it suggested practicing mindfulness and reflecting on my ideal winter day.



Mindfulness meditation involves focusing on the present moment, acknowledging thoughts and feelings without judgment. I asked ChatGPT for guidance on starting a mindfulness practice.

It provided a step-by-step approach, including setting aside dedicated time, finding a quiet space, and focusing on breathing. It even told me that mindfulness could be a quick stretch or dance break during the day to lift my spirits.

2. Reframing negative thoughts

(Image credit: Future)

Prompt: "Here is what is bothering me. Can you give me a pep talk and explain how I can stay positive?'

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Purpose: To inspire planning of enjoyable activities that combat feelings of stagnation and give you something to look forward to.



Negative thought patterns can be pervasive during the winter months. I sought advice from ChatGPT on what I can do to shift my thoughts away from my current negative doom and gloom mindset towards something more positive.



Along with sharing ways to reframe my thoughts, the AI also added that I was “doing great” and was a bit of a hype machine for me. It felt good to have a midday pep talk, especially since I wasn’t expecting it. ChatGPT Advanced Voice Mode is great when you need a more positive outlook. Just hearing, “You can do this!” even from a chatbot, is uniquely invigorating.



Applying the technique from ChatGPT enabled me to shift my mindset from "I can't handle this" to "I can learn to manage this challenge," fostering resilience and a more positive outlook.

3. Engaging in physical activity

(Image credit: Future)

Prompt: "In the summer, I enjoy [list your favorite activities]. Can you suggest similar activities that I could enjoy during the winter months?"

Purpose: To explore ways to enhance your appreciation of the winter season and create a go-to list for mood enhancement.



Physical exercise is known to boost mood and reduce anxiety. I have always loved running and physical exercise in general, but even doing things we love can feel tough when we are overwhelmed with negative thoughts.

That’s why I asked ChatGPT for indoor workout suggestions suitable for winter. I have a treadmill, but I was looking for activities that would help ease my mind.



It recommended activities such as yoga, bodyweight exercises, and dance routines that can be performed at home. From HIIT (high-intensity interval training) to Pilates and strength training, ChatGPT offered a variety of ways to incorporate these exercises into my routine.

This not only improved my physical health but also provided a significant uplift in my mood, combating the winter blues effectively.

4. Establishing a gratitude practice

(Image credit: Future)

Prompt: "Can you help me list ten things to be grateful for right now? For each one, explain why it’s important or meaningful."

Purpose: To shift focus from negativity to positivity, improving overall mood through practicing gratitude.

Having experienced the joy of keeping a daily gratitude journal, I know that taking note of things I’m thankful for each day can truly make a difference. Rather than focusing on things that I can’t change, placing an emphasis on all the good I already have works wonders for my mood.



Yet, ChatGPT took this practice a bit further by suggesting I pair gratitude with another habit. This was life changing. It suggested combining gratitude with a habit I already have such as drinking coffee. For example, “While my coffee brews, I’ll think about one thing I’m thankful for.”



This practice helped me appreciate the positive elements in my life, reducing the impact of negative thoughts and fostering a more optimistic outlook during the winter season.

5. Setting realistic goals

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Prompt: "Here are my three goals that I want to achieve by the end of this winter. Can you outline the steps I could take to accomplish them?"

Purpose: To help set achievable goals that provide direction and a sense of purpose throughout the winter months.

Setting and achieving small, realistic goals can provide a sense of accomplishment and purpose. I’ve used ChatGPT to help set resolutions and goals on my 5-year bucket list, but consulting ChatGPT for goal-setting strategies for each day helped me stay focused and organized.



Achieving small goals each day boosted my self-esteem and provided motivation despite the cold, dark days. Using ChatGPT as a consultant for goal-setting strategies, I was able to form SMART goals and set attainable objectives.

Whether it was to spend time on a craft I have neglected or try cooking a new dish, the encouragement from ChatGPT each day has been a game-changer.

6. Plan a self care day

(Image credit: Alo Moves)

Prompt: "Can you suggest ideas for a nurturing winter self-care routine, including activities to help me feel my best?"

Purpose: To help establish a routine that prioritizes well-being and combats seasonal challenges.



After the holidays, it seems like everyone slips back into their routine, making it harder to recover from some of the stress and anxieties of travel, financial burdens, or awkward social events that occurred during the holiday season.

Social isolation can exacerbate negative thinking, so I asked ChatGPT for ideas to maintain social connections during winter. It suggested virtual meetups, joining online communities, and scheduling regular check-ins with friends and family.



While I already do those, it did spark a new idea for me to check in more often with myself. By doing so, I'm more apt to feel comfortable reaching out to acquaintances, people I could see myself becoming closer friends with by summer.

ChatGPT also helped me understand the importance of engaging in activities that help keep me feeling connected, which is also a form of self care. For that reason, I’ve been connecting more often with our neighbor, also a mom.

7. Trying something new

(Image credit: Future)

Prompt: "This is my idea of a perfect winter day, from start to finish. Based on my resources and current situation, can you help me plan something similar?"

Purpose: To inspire a vision of happiness and encourage incorporating elements of an ideal day into real life.

ChatGPT suggested that one of the best ways to chase the blues away is to try something new. Whether it’s a trip to the trampoline park or a snowy hike in the picturesque woods, trying new activities can help break up the monotony of a long winter.



This suggestion felt very personal. I know that I can get into routines that sometimes make me run on autopilot, particularly during the weekdays. I realized that switching things up and trying something new can be one of the best ways to break up the predictability of life during the winter. I asked ChatGPT for ideas and gave it my zip code, so it could provide ideas close to me.

Did ChatGPT help?

Utilizing ChatGPT as a resource offered practical strategies to build mental strength and challenge negative thoughts during the winter months.

By implementing mindfulness meditation, reframing negative thoughts, engaging in physical activity, establishing a gratitude practice, setting realistic goals, maintaining social connections, and seeking professional support, I experienced a notable improvement in my mental well-being.

While AI can provide valuable guidance, it's essential to tailor these strategies to individual needs and consult professionals when necessary. Embracing these practices can lead to a more resilient mindset, enabling one to navigate the challenges of winter with greater ease and positivity.

Disclaimer Note: The strategies mentioned are based on general advice and personal experience. For personalized mental health support, consulting a licensed professional is recommended.