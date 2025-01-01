I used ChatGPT to help me with my New Year’s Resolutions — here's how it can help you

Each January feels like a fresh start, which is why so many of us set resolutions. From prioritizing rest and managing finances to tackling passion projects or spending more time with family, there’s always a goal to be had at the first of the year.



If you’re like me—someone juggling work, home life, and personal goals—it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. That’s where ChatGPT comes in.

This year, I’m using the chatbot to be more than a brainstorming assistant and creative collaborator, but a partner for helping me achieve new milestones this year. Here’s what happened when I asked ChatGPT to help me create New Year’s resolutions and why I turned to the chatbot for help.

ChatGPT knows me pretty well

OpenAI’s chatbot has profiled me, roasted me, and been a creative sidekick for me all year, so I figured it knew me well enough to come up with some resolutions. I was not wrong. One of the key advantages of using ChatGPT is its ability to generate personalized resolutions.

By sharing your interests, challenges, and ambitions, ChatGPT can suggest goals that are specific, realistic, and relevant to your life.

For example, I’ve been a competitive runner for the majority of my life. I still enjoy running but do not compete as much due to my busy schedule.

But by looking to ChatGPT, I feel encouraged to try experimenting with interval training or working towards a new goal. If you’re a parent hoping to balance work and family, it might suggest actionable steps like scheduling dedicated family activities or creating a work-from-home routine that maximizes productivity.

A thought partner

One of my favorite aspects about ChatGPT is that it thinks without emotion. I tend to be too emotional and think with my heart, often putting others before me. But ChatGPT is not human and can turn vague ideas into actionable plans. For example, I could think, “I want to eat healthier’ but what does that actually mean?

ChatGPT excels at breaking down broad aspirations into manageable steps. For instance, if my resolution is to eat healthier (an ongoing pursuit, of course), ChatGPT can provide meal-planning tips, suggest beginner-friendly recipes, or even help craft a grocery list. The model can act as a brainstorming partner, helping to clarify and refine my goals until they’re concrete and achievable.

Motivation and accountability

(Image credit: Getty/Carrastock)

Sticking to resolutions is notoriously difficult. Statistics suggest that most resolutions are abandoned by February. ChatGPT can help by serving as an ever-present source of motivation and accountability.

Now that OpenAI released 1-800-ChatGPT, I can even call the chatbot for a quick peptalk. can provide encouragement or share quotes to inspire you. Struggling to keep track of your progress? Use it to log milestones, reflect on challenges, and adjust your strategies as needed. Its always-available nature makes it an invaluable companion for staying on track.

Another reason to utilize ChatGPT is its ability to access a wealth of knowledge instantly. Whether you’re aiming to learn a new skill, improve your fitness, or advance your career, ChatGPT can provide tailored advice based on your goals. A few of my goals this year involve improving my writing and skillset. Leaning on ChatGPT to do this is not only valuable but incredible easy, especially with ChatGPT search.

Not to mention, hiring a personal coach or attending workshops can be expensive, and not everyone has the resources to invest in professional help. ChatGPT offers a free or low-cost alternative for guidance. While it may not replace the nuanced expertise of a coach, its personalized insights and adaptable advice make it an excellent starting point for crafting meaningful resolutions.

Final thoughts

In a world where technology is shaping how we live, work, and grow, utilizing ChatGPT for New Year’s resolutions is a forward-thinking approach. It offers personalized suggestions, helps refine ideas into actionable plans, provides ongoing motivation, and serves as a knowledgeable yet accessible guide.

By incorporating ChatGPT into your goal-setting process, you can elevate your resolutions from fleeting ambitions to achievable milestones—ensuring that 2024 is a year of progress and fulfillment.