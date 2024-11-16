7 awesome ChatGPT prompts to try this weekend

I use ChatGPT every day for everything from brainstorming ideas to creating entire apps in a few minutes that I can run on my iPhone. It is a versatile productivity platform but can also be used to have some fun. That is what this article is about.

Each week I try to come up with a series of prompt ideas you can try on one or more AI tools. Last week I shared 7 prompts to try with Flux and this week it's the turn of ChatGPT. Which is easily one of the best AI chatbots.

If you want to push it further you could also use the AI to come up with a fun family game night idea, design a menu for a meal and create a game board using its DALL-E 3 image generator.

For now, though I’ve created more personal approaches. One of which is a mystery dinner party. If you make use of any of these prompts or creatively adapt them I’d love to hear about it in the comments, or send me an email.

Creating the prompts

One thing I love the most about playing with artificial intelligence is how versatile it is. You can change a few words in a prompt and get something entirely different. Then you can just follow up with the chatbot using normal language and get something fresh.

For these prompts, I tried to create something flexible and easily adaptable. For example, in one we have a movie marathon list which you could refine to be TV episodes or even music.

1. Plan a Mystery-Themed Dinner Party

(Image credit: ChatGPT DALL-E/Future AI)

Who doesn’t love a good dinner party? Me. I like eating on my own and ideally in front of a good TV show or movie — but that is just me. I know lots of people enjoy the idea of a good party and so I’ve pulled together a prompt that will give you a full, well-planned murder mystery party.

Prompt: “Create a detailed plan for a 1920s-themed murder mystery dinner party, with roles, character backstories, and a plot twist. Include a simple menu to go with the theme.”

2. Write Me a Comedic Sketch Based on an Everyday Scenario

(Image credit: ChatGPT DALL-E/Future AI)

ChatGPT is not funny. Some AI models are getting funnier, particularly Grok and Claude, but none are what I’d call funny. However, they can just about handle "humorous" so why not try out this prompt and give it a scene close to your own life.

Prompt: “Write a funny sketch about two people arguing over whose pet is cuter. Make it a two-minute scene with punchy dialogue.”

3. Give Me a Unique Movie Marathon List

Shrek (2001) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

I love a movie marathon and this prompt will create you a list of films to watch based on the theme "unlikely friendship". You can customize this to change the theme or ensure every movie is a small indie rather than a blockbuster.

Prompt: “Suggest a movie marathon list based on the theme of ‘unlikely friendships,’ including one classic, one animated, one international, and one recent blockbuster. Explain why each movie fits the theme.”

4. Invent a New Sport and Explain the Rules

(Image credit: ChatGPT DALL-E/Future AI)

We’re heading towards the holidays when the family will be coming together. What about a new sport to further enhance the entertainment and give one more thing to argue over. This prompt will give you a game that combines rugby with chess.

Prompt: “Invent a brand new sport that combines elements of rugby and chess. Describe the basic rules, how scoring works, and what makes it unique.”

5. Design a Relaxing Morning Routine for Sunday

My Sunday morning consists of a lot of rushing. Rushing to get up, get the kids ready, get myself ready, and head out to church in the vein hope of being on time. Sunday afternoons, however, that is when I unwind. I’ve kept this as morning but you could change the time easily.

Prompt: “Suggest a slow and peaceful Sunday morning routine, including activities, mindfulness tips, and ideas for a simple but delicious breakfast.”

Why: This taps into ChatGPT’s lifestyle suggestions, appealing to readers interested in wellness and self-care.

6. Create an AI-Generated Short Story with a Twist

(Image credit: ChatGPT DALL-E/Future AI)

We’ve tried humor, now we’re moving into short stories. Here we’re asking the AI to write something for us to read. You could try this one with Advanced Voice and have it read to you.

Prompt: “Write a short story about a detective who finds out they’re a robot, with a surprising twist ending.”

7. Generate a Playlist for a Fictional Road Trip

David Bowie - Space Oddity - YouTube Watch On

Finally, this prompt will have ChatGPT come up with a playlist for your potential road trip. Here I’ve asked it for one across Mars and obviously, it includes David Bowie.

Prompt: “Imagine a road trip across Mars. Suggest a playlist of ten songs for the journey, with a short description of why each song fits the theme of space exploration.”