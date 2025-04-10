I test AI for a living — this is the one tool I recommend to everyone

There are countless AI tools flooding the internet — chatbots, image generators, smart assistants — all promising to improve your life to some degree or another.

But if you’re feeling overwhelmed or don’t know where to start, here’s the one piece of advice I’d give as someone who tests AI for a living: use AI-powered search.



Upgrading your search with AI can actually save you time, give you better answers, and streamline your workflow dramatically.

Search is broken — AI is fixing it

Traditional search engines aren’t cutting it anymore. You type a question and get a wall of links, sponsored ads, and SEO-stuffed content. Then you have to click, skim, scroll, and piece together an answer on your own. If this sounds familiar to you, then keep reading because there’s actually a better way.

AI search tools like Perplexity, ChatGPT, and Google’s AI Mode with Google Lens transform how you get the answers you need. Beyond simply showing you links related to your search, the AI tools understand your query and generate a coherent, well-sourced answer without making you do extra work like clicking through links.

AI-powered search assistants essentially read the internet for you then effortlessly deliver the right results.

If you're only going to try one AI tool today, make it one of these:

Perplexity.ai – Think of it as Google meets ChatGPT. You ask a question, and it responds with a human-like answer that includes footnotes and links to sources. It’s fast, clean, and shockingly accurate — and it's free.

ChatGPT Search – While ChatGPT is known for conversations and creative help, its web browsing tool is a hidden gem for search. It lets you ask real-time questions and get up-to-date, natural language answers with sources. Simply click on the globe under the chatbar to search the web with your query.

Google Search with AI mode and Google Lens – Google has expanded access to its experimental AI Mode and equipping it with the power of Google Lens. These developments aim to provide users with a more comprehensive search experience, almost like a ‘deep research’ element within search so users get an even more intuitive and personal response.



Bonus: Reddit Answers

Reddit has recently introduced Reddit Answers, an AI-powered search tool meant to enhance user experience and content discovery through its collaboration with Google's Gemini AI. This feature aims to provide more accurate and efficient interactions within the platform.



By summarizing relevant discussions and linking them to their sources, the AI tool generates structured responses, giving users the ability to obtain concise answers without extensive searching.

How AI search changes your life

When you use AI as a search tool, it feels more like a conversation than a guessing game.

AI search tools excel at answering nuanced questions like:

“What are the main differences between Ozempic and Wegovy?”

“What’s a good 4-day itinerary for Rome with kids?”

They’re faster than opening 12 tabs and smarter than scanning endless Reddit threads. You can ask follow-up questions, get context, and refine your search without starting over.

Final thoughts

You don’t need to be an AI wizard to benefit from using it in search. You just need to change one habit: stop typing everything into the Google or Bing search bar and start asking questions the way you would a smart friend.

Whether you're looking up real-time information, planning a trip, or solving a tech problem, AI search can be your shortcut to better answers.

So if you’ve been watching the AI revolution from the sidelines, this is your sign. If you don’t use any other AI tool — use it in your searches. If you try it, let me know what you think (and which tool works best for you) in the comments below.