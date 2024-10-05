How to write better emails with ChatGPT — your voice, only faster

Ever stared at a blank email, wondering how to kick it off? You're not alone. While many of us know ChatGPT is a great practical tool that can help you negotiate a higher salary, write a resume, and craft the perfect cover letter, it's also a secret weapon for upping your email game.

Whether you're battling writer's block, second-guessing your tone, or just want to sound sharper in your communications, OpenAI's chatbot can be your personal email writing buddy. In this guide, we'll show you how to tap into AI magic to write emails that are clear and punchy without sacrificing your personality.

Ready to make your inbox work smarter, not harder? Let's dive into some tips and prompts that'll help you leave a lasting impression, one message at a time.

1. Log into ChatGPT (Image: © Future) Start by accessing ChatGPT through your preferred browser or device. If you don't have an account yet, sign up for one to get started (it's free).

2. Make it personal (Image: © Future) To set the context and relate it back to you personally, try giving ChatGPT some background. Ask ChatGPT: I need to write an email to [recipient] about [topic]. The tone should be [formal/casual/friendly]. Can you help me draft it?

3. Craft the opening (Image: © Future) For a strong start, use this prompt: Can you suggest 3 different opening sentences for my email? Then pick your favorite to use.

4. Create a compelling closing (Image: © Future) For a strong finish, ask: Can you suggest 3 different ways to conclude this email that encourage a response?

5. Refine and personalize (Image: © Future) Finally, make it sound like you: Using [your chosen opening statement] and [your chosen closing statement], please compile a complete email requesting time off. Make sure the tone is [desired tone, e.g., professional, friendly, formal] and sounds [desired characteristic, e.g., enthusiastic, confident, respectful]. Remember, ChatGPT is a tool to assist, not replace your voice. Always review and adjust the generated email template so it accurately represents your tone and style of communication.

Now that you've mastered email writing with ChatGPT, you can explore some of its other capabilities. Learn how to use the ChatGPT app on iPhone and Android. Improve your interactions with 7 tips to craft the perfect prompt in ChatGPT. And for financial planning, discover how to build a budget using ChatGPT.