On a tight budget? Are finals closing in? Well, here’s some good news that will make your life much easier. For a short period, OpenAI is offering ChatGPT Plus completely free for students.

There’s no catch here, simply head over to ChatGPT, sign up and you’ll be given two months completely free. This offer is exclusively available for students in the U.S. and Canada but you do have to claim it before May 31.

This offer includes full and part-time students at degree-granting schools. OpenAI has stated that if you don’t see your school on the list, you can get in contact with them to either have the school added or find out if it is listed under a different name. Some schools, however, might not be included.

Already have ChatGPT Plus? OpenAI will still offer the deal to you, crediting your account with two extra months on top of your subscription.

What is ChatGPT Plus and what can it do?

ChatGPT now comes in three flavors: Free, Plus, and Pro. On the free version, you can chat to ChatGPT and upload real-time data from the web, and use custom GPTs. You can also upload files and get access to image generation, but this is limited.

The main improvement in Plus is the removal of limits on file uploads and image generation. This is especially useful for students, allowing you to upload documents to be checked for inaccuracies and studied for improvements.

GPT Plus can also examine complex documents, pulling out the most important parts and explaining detailed ideas in simpler terms. Plus, there's also the addition of deep research, which examines hundreds of documents online, doing your research for you.

For example, asking ChatGPT for "a guide to homeostasis with breakdowns of key terminology and recent research" will provide a document that has examined papers, articles, and trusted sources to answer this question.

An extra feature that comes with the Plus plan is screen sharing. This lets ChatGPT see what is on your screen and answer questions in response to it. This is especially useful if you want to examine a document that you can’t upload to the AI model.