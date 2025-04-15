OpenAI reportedly creating its own social network to take on X

With AI baked in, it’s not your average feed

Sam Altman
The next big thing from OpenAI might not be a new model, but a new social network. That’s right — the tech giant may be preparing to take on social media giants like Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter) and Meta.

According to a new report from The Verge, OpenAI is in the early stages of developing its own social platform — one that could integrate directly with ChatGPT.

In other words, imagine a social network that uses AI for more than creating art and creative prose, but for building out the site entirely based on what users post and share online.

It’s still unclear how this would work in practice or if the platform will ever publicly launch, but the exploration speaks to OpenAI’s broader push to expand beyond its core products.

What an OpenAI social network could look like

Sources familiar with the matter say OpenAI’s internal prototype centers around a social feed powered by AI, including features like image generation from ChatGPT. While details are still limited, CEO Sam Altman has reportedly been seeking outside feedback on the concept, exploring whether it could work as a standalone app or as part of the ChatGPT experience.

What is clear is that OpenAI’s potential entry into the social media space goes beyond simply giving us another place to scroll. The network would give users access to AI-powered tools to create engaging and viral content.

If it moves forward, the project will place OpenAI squarely in competition with platforms that already dominate the social media space and that are increasingly driven by AI.

Looking ahead

OpenAI's potential move into social networks would add fuel to the fire between Sam Altman and Elon Musk, two tech leaders who have been locked in a very public back-and-forth. Earlier this year, Musk offered to buy OpenAI for $97.4 billion — a proposal Altman rejected with a tongue-in-cheek reply: “No thank you but we will buy twitter for $9.74 billion if you want.”

For now, OpenAI has declined to comment on the reports, of its social network efforts and no official launch plans have been announced. But if the company’s recent product expansions are any indication, this could be a major shift in how AI meets social media — and who gets to shape that future.

