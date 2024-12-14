Forget ChatGPT — Genmoji is my favorite new Apple Intelligence feature in iOS 18.2

Apple Intelligence got a huge upgrade with iOS 18.2, bringing creative tools like Image Playground, integration with ChatGPT and improved Writing Tools. For me though, the best new feature is one that's easy to miss — Genmoji.

The generative AI tool works entirely on-device and can create emojis from a simple text prompt. It is also context-aware, so can build them based on images of people found in your Photos library.

You can download iOS 18.2 now, and access Apple Intelligence features on any iPhone 16 model or any pro version of the iPhone 15.

Available through the emoji keyboard, I've been using Genmoji with the family group chat to bring some added personalization. My favorite use case is in creating very specific emojis to tell my children what we're having for dinner.

Genmoji can be great for expression

(Image credit: Future)

I am in my mid-40s so emojis aren't something I ever use, at least before I got my hands on Genmoji and the ability to create very customized versions. This played into my fascination with generative AI images.

Genmoji uses similar underlying technology found in tools like Midjourney, Ideogram and Adobe Firefly, but on a more structured scale. The local diffusion model is fine-tuned on emoji styles and creates very small images.

So far my favorite uses are around food and hobbies. I was able to let my wife know I'd been baking with our four-year-old by generating a Genmoji based on his face with him in the kitchen baking up some gingerbread men.

(Image credit: Future)

To use Genmoji (assuming you've already set up Apple Intelligence and have a compatible phone), all you need to do is open the emoji keyboard and tap on the Genmoji icon next to the search bar. Then, just type what you want.

If you're trying to create an emoji of food be descriptive. My kids like cowboy pie (beans, sausages and veg in BBQ sauce, cooked with mash potato on top) but Genmoji gave me a cowboy hat on a pie.

My older children are already fed up with my Genmoji use. Although they do say it's better than my attempt at Gen Z slang.