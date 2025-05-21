Apple Intelligence could get a shot in the arm from app developers with iOS 19 — here's how

iOS developers could soon start building AI features directly into their apps using Apple’s own AI models.

According to a recent Bloomberg report, Apple plans to introduce a new software development kit (SDK) in iOS 19 that will make it easier for app developers to add AI features, and potentially create their own.

This SDK will feature the same large language models that Apple is currently using for Apple Intelligence features like Writing Tools, Genmoji, and Image Playground. However, the SDK will initially be focused on smaller models that run on-device, meaning developers likely won’t be able to delegate tasks to external servers.

This release is likely due to many of Apple’s features not yet seeing widespread adoption compared to the likes of Google Gemini.

Currently, developers can add certain Apple Intelligence features to apps but they can't create new ones without the help of third-party models. Apple's new SDK could mitigate this, giving users more opportunities to get on the Apple Intelligence bandwagon.

(Image credit: Future)

There’s little doubt that Apple’s AI rollout has had a lot of issues, especially when it comes to getting features to users.

The first hurdle was that any user with a phone older than the iPhone 15 Pro and onwards wasn't able to make use of Apple Intelligence in the first place. If that wasn't bad enough, many of the improved Siri features revealed for iOS 18 during WWDC 2024 were delayed until iOS 19 because they didn't work as intended.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Apple has also been asked to comply with an EU ruling that will allow European users to select a different default AI on their devices in the EU countries.

The release of this SDK seems like a decent initial solution from Apple when it comes to getting its AI features in front of customers. We expect to hear more on this (as well as the future of Apple Intelligence in general) at WWDC 2025, which kicks off next month on Monday, June 9.