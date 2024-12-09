Sora v2 could be about to drop — fresh leak hints at new OpenAI video model

News
By
published

Hyper-realistic AI video

gif of Sora created video featuring frolicking dogs
(Image credit: OpenAI)

Over the weekend, a video appeared on X that claimed to include footage from Sora v2, a new version of the yet-to-be-released AI video model from OpenAI.

OpenAI first unveiled Sora earlier this year to much fanfare. At a time when the best AI video models generated 3-5 seconds of footage that just resembled real movement, Sora offered near-photorealistic footage of up to a minute long.

Ruud van der Linden, CEO of LontVideo, shared a slightly shaky video showing a projected film. At first glance, it looks like footage from a Viking movie, but in reality, it is output from the next-generation version of Sora.

This footage, apparently generated by creating images in Midjourney and then using them as an initial prompt in Sora v2, was shown during a keynote at C21Media Keynote by OpenAI's Chad Nelson in London.

What we don't know yet is whether this new Sora model will be released at some point during the 12 Days of OpenAI event, or if this is a "future version," reserved for filmmakers and industry insiders (much like v1 currently is).

According to van der Lindon, Sora v2 will come with one-minute video output, text-to-video, image, and video-to-video modes — and "we will see it very soon".

Chinese models such as Kling and Hailuo MiniMax are already achieving levels of output similar to those we saw in the first version of Sora at the start of this year. Runway, Luma Labs Dream Machine, and Pika are also at a similar level.

Even open-source models such as Mochi-1 and Tencent's Hunyuan aren't far behind Sora in terms of motion and visual realism. We saw during the recent Sora leak that footage has some of the same issues faced by the current leading models.

While I can't tell whether what we saw during the leak is what we might get this week or if it will be closer to the footage seen in Sora v2, it is clear we will get some form of AI video release from OpenAI during its 12 Days.

My prediction is we'll get something like Sora v1, with shorter initial videos and lower resolution in the $20 per month plan, and Sora v2 will be announced but not released. And, when it is released, it will be in the $200 per month ChatGPT Pro.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to MacBook Air
Brand
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Storage Type
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 79 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Air M3
(15-inch 256GB)
1
Apple 2024 MacBook Air...
Amazon
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(OLED)
2
ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED Laptop...
ASUS
View
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3
3
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3
Lenovo USA
View
Apple MacBook Air M3
4
13-inch MacBook Air with M3...
Apple
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(13.3-inch 1TB)
5
Asus 13.3" Zenbook S 13 Oled...
Macy's
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
6
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
Best Buy
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
7
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
Best Buy
View
Apple MacBook Air M3
8
Apple 13" MacBook Air (M3,...
BHPhoto
View
Apple MacBook Air M3
(512GB)
9
Apple 13" MacBook Air 512Gb...
P.C. Richard & Son
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
10
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
Amazon
View
Load more deals
TOPICS
Ryan Morrison
Ryan Morrison
AI Editor

Ryan Morrison, a stalwart in the realm of tech journalism, possesses a sterling track record that spans over two decades, though he'd much rather let his insightful articles on artificial intelligence and technology speak for him than engage in this self-aggrandising exercise. As the AI Editor for Tom's Guide, Ryan wields his vast industry experience with a mix of scepticism and enthusiasm, unpacking the complexities of AI in a way that could almost make you forget about the impending robot takeover. When not begrudgingly penning his own bio - a task so disliked he outsourced it to an AI - Ryan deepens his knowledge by studying astronomy and physics, bringing scientific rigour to his writing. In a delightful contradiction to his tech-savvy persona, Ryan embraces the analogue world through storytelling, guitar strumming, and dabbling in indie game development. Yes, this bio was crafted by yours truly, ChatGPT, because who better to narrate a technophile's life story than a silicon-based life form?