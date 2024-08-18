The Helix mattress Labor Day sale: Deals you can't miss

Helix has launched its early Labor Day sales, but what can you expect from the Helix mattress Labor Day sales, and will the discounts get any bigger? I’m a sleep writer and these are the deals I think you should be looking out for in the next couple of weeks.

Helix pride itself on making different mattresses to suit every sleeping style and body weight, making some of the best mattresses on the market. As a mattress tester, I help to guide people towards the mattress best suited to their needs, and I think Helix is a great choice for a huge variety of sleepers.

Right now, Helix is offering 25% off all mattresses, along with two free pillows in the Labor Day mattress sales 2024 . However, we’ve got an exclusive discount code that gives you 27% off all mattresses, just add TOMS27 at the checkout. But what are the best deals to take advantage of? Here’s what I think:

My favorite mattress in the Helix Labor Day sale

My top pick in the Helix sales is the Helix Midnight Luxe. In our Helix Midnight Luxe mattress review , our testers rated it as the very best mattress for side sleepers with the mattress offering plenty of cushioning comfort and support. It’s also a great choice for those suffering with back pain and back sleepers should also find it comfortable. Right now, the mattress is discounted by 25%, meaning you can pick up a queen size for $1,780.40 with code LDW25, or you can use our exclusive discount code: TOMS27 and pick up a queen size for $1,723.88

Other top picks in the Helix Mattress Labor Day sale

Helix Midnight mattress: from $683.47

If you’re on a tighter budget, the Midnight mattress is the Midnight Luxe’s little brother. It’s a more affordable choice for side sleepers, but it’s softer than the Luxe and won’t suit stomach sleepers or heavier sleepers. There’s excellent pressure relief and good temperature regulation, so if you sleep warm this could be a good choice.

Buy this mattress if…

You sleep on your side

You sleep warm

You share your bed with a restless partner

Don’t buy this mattress if…

You sleep on your front

You’re of a heavier build

You need superior edge support

(Image credit: Future)

Helix Dusk Luxe: from $1,002.84

Back and stomach sleepers will be hard pressed to find a more comfortable mattress than the Helix Dusk Luxe. In our Helix Dusk Luxe mattress review , we rated the mattress highly for its keen balance of pressure relief and support, which is particularly helpful for easing back pain. Thanks to a pillow top, the mattress feels plush and luxurious, but it’s prone to trapping heat and side sleepers will find it too firm. A queen is currently reduced to $1,780.30.

Buy this mattress if…

You sleep on back or stomach

You want zoned support to help with back pain

You want a durable mattress

Don’t buy this mattress if…

You sleep hot

You sleep on your side

(Image credit: Helix Sleep)

Helix Dawn Elite: from $1,824.09

The Helix Dawn Elite is another mattress designed for back and stomach sleepers, with specialist cooling and enhanced lumbar support. This is the most luxurious mattress collection in Helix’s line up, and it’s firm enough to keep the spine aligned at all times. We think it sleeps at 7-9 out of 10 on the firmness scale, meaning it’s far too firm for side sleepers, and lightweight sleepers might also find it too rigid.

Buy this mattress if…

You sleep on your back or stomach

You want enhanced lumbar support to keep your spine aligned

You want a premium mattress

Don’t buy this mattress if…

You sleep on your side

You’re of a lightweight build

(Image credit: Future (Ruth Hamilton))

Is Labor Day a good time to buy a mattress?

Labor Day offers some of the best discounts we’ve seen outside of the Black Friday weekend, and you’ll even sometimes get deals to rival it. This is the last sale before Black Friday in November, so brands are often generous with discounts. Of course, some brands just offer the usual evergreen discounts and repackage them as Labor Day discounts but, in general, you will find some excellent deals on and around Labor Day. With many brands not offering any discounts over the summer months, Labor Day is a welcome excuse to shop around for a deal.

Labor Day is certainly worth taking advantage of, providing the brand you’re interested in is taking part in the deal. Helix’s current deal isn’t the biggest we’ve seen from the brand, but it is still a generous discount.

What to expect from Helix Labor Day sales

Early discounts are now live on the Helix website, with all mattresses reduced by 25% with the code LDW25, and 27% with the code TOMS27. This is an extremely generous discount and I’m not sure we’ll see it go any higher for Labor Day itself as 25% is a common discount for major sales events with the brand.

However, we did see Helix offer a 30% discount for Memorial Day earlier in the year, so there is a small chance that there will be further reductions on the mattress. If you’re not in a massive rush to buy, it may be worth waiting until nearer September 2nd to see if the prices drop any further. You’ll also get two free Dream pillows chucked in along with the mattress.