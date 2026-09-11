I stopped reading the fine print myself after discovering this overlooked ChatGPT trick

I have a confession: when it comes to long, technical documents like manuals or white papers, I'm probably not reading every word. Don't get me wrong, I do care about the information in the documents and really need to know about my insurance policies and subscription terms, but I simply don't have the time to bury myself in hours of reading.



It's no secret that ChatGPT can summarize long documents, but recently I started using it differently. Instead of asking the chatbot to tell me what a document says, I ask it to extract the same information from multiple documents first — and only then compare them.



This is a small change but it makes ChatGPT infinitely more helpful for getting down to the fine print. I've been doing it recently and and there's one extra instruction I now add that makes the results much easier to trust.

Don't ask ChatGPT which option is better

My first instinct used to be uploading two documents and asking something like:

"Which of these is better?"

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That's easy, but it's also giving ChatGPT far too much freedom. "Better" could mean cheaper, more comprehensive, more flexible or whatever the model decides matters most. Now, I make chatGPT do the boring work for me.

I upload both PDFs and use this prompt: Read both documents independently before comparing them.

For each document, extract the total cost, deductibles or additional charges, coverage or services included, exclusions, cancellation terms, renewal terms and any conditions that could significantly increase what I pay.

Cite the page number for every detail you extract. If something isn't explicitly stated in the document, write "Not found" rather than inferring or guessing.

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Once you've completed the extraction, create a side-by-side comparison table showing the differences between the two documents.

Finally, identify five differences or unclear terms I should investigate before making a decision. Do not tell me which option to choose.

The overlooked trick is 'extract first, compare second'

(Image credit: Getty Images/Anastassia Anufrieva)

With my prompt, I'm not asking ChatGPT to make the decision for me. I'm asking it to make the information easier for me to evaluate.

When you ask ChatGPT to summarize two long documents and compare them simultaneously, you're essentially asking it to decide what's important as it goes.

Instead, this prompt breaks the job into stages. First, ChatGPT has to examine each document separately and pull out the same categories of information. Only after that's finished does it compare those results.

Suddenly, instead of bouncing between two PDFs looking for whether one policy has a different deductible or one subscription has an early cancellation fee, I'm staring at two columns.

And differences are much harder to miss.

I added one more rule: show me where you found it by citing the page number for every detail.

I've learned the hard way that ChatGPT can make mistakes. It can misinterpret a clause, overlook something buried in a table or occasionally sound confident about information that isn't actually there. Page references give me a shortcut for checking its work.

If ChatGPT tells me Option A has a $500 deductible while Option B has a $1,000 deductible, I don't have to trust it blindly or reread 60 pages. I can jump directly to the pages it cites and verify those two numbers myself.

I'd much rather have ChatGPT tell me it couldn't locate a cancellation policy than confidently fill in the blank.

Real-world use cases for this prompt

I typically use this prompt for very technical things like changing wireless providers or insurance companies, but once I started thinking about the technique as structured comparison rather than summarization, I realized how many annoying decisions fit the same pattern.

You could use this hack for apartment leases to compare deposits, fees, renewal clauses and restrictions. Streaming plans to break down monthly cost, AI subscription plans, or even travel packages to check for what's included, refund policies and restrictions.

You can even modify the categories in the prompt depending on what you're comparing.

The important part stays the same: extract > cite > compare > flag what's missing.

Bottom line

I'm not going back to reading 60 pages side by side. There are documents I would never trust an AI to interpret without checking the original, particularly when money, legal obligations or insurance coverage are involved.

But that's also why I like this approach because I'm really not asking ChatGPT to replace my human judgement. I'm using it to point me toward the handful of pages where my judgment is actually needed.

Instead of reading two 30-page documents line by line and hoping I notice every meaningful difference, I can start with a structured comparison, investigate anything unusual and verify the details that could affect my decision.

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