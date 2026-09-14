It wasn’t till I ran at 5 am in Cupertino that I realized this key feature was missing from the Apple Watch Ultra 4
Here’s one thing Garmin does better
Like many female runners, I tend to avoid running in the dark, especially at 5 am. Yet, unlike a lot of tech journalists, I found myself needing to sneak in a marathon training session before Apple’s keynote last week. As I woke up at 5 am to meet a fellow running-mad colleague, I noticed one pretty key feature missing from the Apple Watch Ultra 4 — a flashlight.
Sure, the Apple Watch Ultra 4 has a flashlight that’ll allow you to stumble to the bathroom in the dark or plug your charger in without waking anyone else up, but unlike my friend’s Garmin Fenix 9 Pro, it’s not all that helpful in workout modes.
There’s one key difference between the flashlights on the two watches — the Apple Watch Ultra 4, like the Apple Watch Ultra 3 I had on my wrist, only lights up the screen. The Garmin Fenix 9 Pro, on the other hand, has a dedicated physical LED flashlight built into the watch housing. This was amazingly effective when lighting our way in the pitch-black on the San Francisco Bay Trail.
In an attempt to add to our visibility, I switched the flashlight on, but it wasn’t all that helpful, and unlike my colleague’s Garmin, I couldn't see my workout stats with the flashlight on.
Of course, this isn’t a problem I’ll encounter all that often, but it is one worth mentioning if you are deciding between the Apple Watch Ultra 4 and the Garmin Fenix 9 Pro for an outdoor adventure. While the Apple Watch Ultra 4 offers far greater smartwatch capabilities, if you find yourself, like I did, training in the dark, you’ll probably want the Fenix 9 (or the Fenix 8, Epix Pro, or Forerunner 970) on your wrist.
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Jane McGuire is Tom's Guide's Fitness Managing Editor, which means she looks after everything fitness-related - from running gear to yoga mats. An avid runner, Jane has tested and reviewed fitness products for the past ten years, so knows what to look for when finding a good running watch or a pair of shorts with pockets big enough for your smartphone.
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