A yoga instructor says these are the 4 exercises she'd start with to build full-body 'strength and grounding' this fall

The changing seasons can really affect your mood, especially as we move from those long days and warm evenings of summer into the cozy fall season.

That's why your routine may need a switch-up, too. Maybe your body is craving a slower approach, or you just want to try something new. To help you, YogaRenew instructor Melie Purdon shares four yoga poses to help you feel grounded, energized and present as the weather cools.

Wherever you choose to practice, these poses will help you feel calm, centered and ready to welcome the crisp fall air. This short routine is beginner-friendly and low-impact, which means you can build foundational strength while putting less stress and strain on your joints.

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One of the best yoga mats is also recommended, and that's all.

Five yoga poses for grounding, strength and calm

Yoga improves mobility and flexibility and strengthens your body using your body weight and some props like blocks and straps. It helps shift your body into the parasympathetic nervous system, which can reduce stress and anxiety and boost relaxation.

As the seasons change, particularly from summer to fall, grounding practices can help you manage the transition more seamlessly, especially if you find yourself sensitive to this.

Yoga is unlikely to overload the muscles in a way that builds maximal strength and muscle (you'd need to consider lifting weights several times per week), but it improves functional strength without weights and helps maintain healthy muscles, bones, joints and ligaments.

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If you experience pain at any time, stop and rest. If you're working with an injury or health condition, I recommend seeking advice from your physician or a yoga instructor before starting these exercises.

1. Revolved triangle

(Image credit: CMB Publicity)

Benefits: "Twists are inherently invigorating, combining strong legs, spinal extension, and torso rotation to help you feel awake and energized," says Purdon. "It's the perfect pairing with crisp fall air, especially when practicing outdoors and taking in the changing scenery."

Stand with your legs wide apart, turning your right foot outward and your left foot slightly inward.

Extend your arms to shoulder height, then hinge forward over your right leg.

Place your left hand on the outside of your right shin or on a block, and rotate your torso to the right, reaching your right arm toward the ceiling.

Keep your spine long and your legs firm.

Hold for 2–3 breaths, then return to center and repeat on the opposite side.

2. Wide-leg forward fold

(Image credit: CMB Publicity)

Benefits: "This forward fold combines strong, active legs with a quiet head, offering a chance to slow down while keeping your body engaged," Purdon says. "Between work, apple picking, school schedules, and Halloween costume crafting, sometimes the best way to reset is to give your body something specific to focus on."

Stand with your feet wide apart and parallel, pressing evenly through the outer edges of your feet.

Place your hands on your hips, lift your chest, and fold forward from the hips.

Bring your fingertips or palms to the floor, keeping your arms straight and your chest extended.

If your flexibility allows, lower the crown of your head toward the floor without collapsing into your neck.

Keep your legs active and your weight evenly distributed through your feet.

3. Headstand

(Image credit: CMB Publicity)

Benefits: "Often called the 'King of Asanas,' headstand demands full concentration and can leave experienced practitioners feeling focused and invigorated. The combination of balance, stability, and a completely different perspective makes it a powerful way to reconnect with the present moment," says Purdon.

"Practice this advanced pose with guidance from a qualified yoga teacher rather than relying on written instructions alone."

This is the only exercise that isn't beginner-friendly, but you can still play around with it while keeping your feet firmly on the ground to get benefits and stay playful.

Interlace your fingers and place your forearms on the floor, keeping your elbows shoulder-width apart and your hands in a U-shape rather than a V.

Rest the crown of your head on the floor, supported by your cupped hands, and press firmly through your forearms, lifting your shoulders.

Curl your toes under, lift your knees, and walk your feet toward your head.

If you're experienced, raise one leg at a time or lift both legs toward the ceiling, keeping them firm and active.

Lower slowly and with control.

4. Supported bridge

(Image credit: CMB Publicity)

Benefits: "Supported bridge opens the front of the body and offers a moment of relief from the tension that builds up after hours of sitting, working, and running around," Purdon explains. "With the block supporting your sacrum, you can ease into stillness without having to hold yourself up.

"If you're practicing outdoors, take a few minutes to enjoy the changing leaves and let the demands of the day fade into the background."

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor, hip-width apart.

Press into your feet to lift your hips, then place a yoga block beneath your sacrum.

Relax into the support, keeping your feet grounded or extending your legs toward the ceiling if comfortable and appropriate for your practice.

Breathe comfortably for 3–5 minutes.

To release, lift your hips slightly to remove the block, and slowly lower your spine to the floor.

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