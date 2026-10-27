I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been alerted by the sound of my phone buzzing, picking it up and being treated to a text that has clear signs of being a scam.

And while most folks from my generation are quick to spot the warning signs of an obvious scam, there are those out there who aren’t so adept at picking up on those signs. And sadly, there are far too many people falling for the sort of scams that show up unexpectedly in their text messages and emails. Thankfully, ChatGPT has popped up as a surefire way to help those types of people dig deeper into suspicious activity — by using its scam detection-focused plugins and doing some independent research of your own to verify what you’ve been sent, you’ll have a much easier time steering clear of everyday scams.

The following list of ChatGPT plugins can help you check a questionable message, link, online retailer and anything else you may deem untrustworthy.

And alongside those plugins are examples of the best prompts to use for every type of scam-detection session you may have in the future.

1. Norton

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Norton has earned its reputation as one of the most reliable and prominent consumer cybersecurity and antivirus brands. With its attachment to ChatGPT as a plugin, it comes in extremely handy when trying to assess the context of phishing texts, fake delivery notices, suspicious emails, and impersonation attempts. This plugin stands out as the best overall option to consider when trying to discern whether a message or link you’ve received can be trusted or not. Using the following list of prompts should help you see just how efficient the Norton plugin truly is:

Analyze this text message for scam indicators. Explain the red flags, assess the risk and tell me what I should do next: [paste message]

Check this website or link for signs of phishing, impersonation or fraud: [paste URL]

Someone claims to be from my bank and says I must act immediately. Assess this message and tell me how to verify the claim safely: [paste message]

2. Malwarebytes

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Malwarebytes is also one of the best practical methods to employ when using a ChatGPT plugin to verify dubious-looking links that have been sent your way, phone numbers and retail sites. The prompts posted below should showcase how good this plugin is at spotting a not-so-obvious scamming attempt (its description page also notes that it’s good at verifying promo offers and invoices):

Investigate this URL for signs of phishing, malicious activity or a fake login page. Explain what you can verify and what remains uncertain: [paste URL]

Assess this phone number for reported scam indicators: [paste phone number]. Tell me whether the findings are confirmed, inconclusive or suspicious

I'm considering buying something from this website. Check for available indicators of risk and tell me what I should independently verify before paying: [paste URL]

3. IsThisSpam

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

IsThisSpam’s mission statement is as follows: “Results distinguish likely scams from unverified findings; no result is a guarantee of safety.” Of course, doing your own research in combination with the results you get from this plugin when checking for shady-looking phone numbers, text messages, links and web addresses is worth doing with this plugin in mind. The following prompts should give you a good idea of how effective the IsThisSpam plugin can be:

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Check this message for scam signals. Highlight suspicious wording, requests for money or personal information, and pressure tactics: [paste message]

Investigate this sender's email address and the website it links to. What evidence supports or contradicts its legitimacy? [paste details]

Give me a plain-English risk assessment of this suspicious phone number or text, and the safest next steps: [paste details]

4. McAfee

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Just like Norton, McAfee is recognized as one of the premier cybersecurity software companies that offer consumers online protection, antivirus software and identity theft solutions. As a ChatGPT plugin, it also does a good job of checking if a text you’ve received via a DM, a link that popped up in your text message or a message that’s requesting money is legit or not. The following prompts provide a few examples of what to ask the McAfee plugin when you’re trying to avoid falling for a scam:

Help me assess whether this message is a phishing attempt. Identify the warning signs and explain how to verify it independently: [paste message]

Evaluate this link for potential security risks and tell me whether I should avoid opening it: [paste URL]

Help me investigate a suspicious online shopping offer. What signs suggest a fake store, and what evidence should I check before entering payment details? [paste URL and offer]

5. Jacana Scam Check

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The Jacana Scam Check promises to see if a text, email or DM is another case of fraud just waiting to disrupt your life and finances. It’s also worth using when trying to see whether a site, phone number or email address is worth trusting or avoiding altogether. Using this plugin to stay safe from fake delivery notifications, bank impersonation emails, dodgy-looking job offers and more should keep you safe from all the different scams littering the world right now. Keep these prompts in your back pocket for those cases when you need to utilize the Jacana Scam Check plugin:

Assess this delivery notification for signs of a parcel scam. Check for unexpected fees, fake tracking links, requests to reschedule delivery, and attempts to collect payment or personal information. Explain how to verify the shipment directly with the official delivery company. Message: [paste text]. Tracking link (if provided): [paste URL]

Evaluate this job offer for potential employment scams. Look for fake recruiters, unrealistic pay, requests to pay for training or equipment, fake checks, identity theft and requests to move money. Separate confirmed evidence from warning signs and tell me what I should verify with the employer before sharing documents or accepting the role. Job offer: [paste text]. Company: [paste name]. Recruiter contact: [paste details]. Job listing: [paste URL]

Check this giveaway or prize notification for signs of fraud. Look for impersonated brands, fake winner announcements, advance fees, requests for banking details and suspicious links. Tell me how to locate the official competition rules and verify the organizer without using links in the message. Message: [paste text]. Claimed organizer: [paste name]. Link: [paste URL]

Final thoughts

Trusting your gut whenever something dodgy-looking pops up in your texts, emails and DMs is certainly worth doing. But it’s also worth getting a second opinion on what you’re seeing from the five ChatGPT plugins I’ve chosen to include here.

Then, doing your own research into those types of scams, blocking the numbers & social media profiles that tried to scam you and making your loved ones aware of those types of scam attempts should make you more aware of any future scam attempts. For the obvious and not-so-obvious scams that catch some unsuspecting folks off guard, be sure to let them know that ChatGPT has a library of prompts that can assist them in not falling prey to them.

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