Save up to AU$352 on Samsung's still-great Galaxy Watch 6 thanks to Amazon
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 7 is out now, but don't count out its predecessor
Samsung's excellent Galaxy Watch 7 may have just been released, but we think the still-great Galaxy Watch 6 is arguably a better buy right now thanks to some truly exceptional discounts from Amazon.
Right now, you can pick up the 40mm Bluetooth version of the Galaxy Watch 6 at a massive 46% discount, bringing its price down from AU$549 to just AU$298 — that's a saving of AU$251 from the RRP!
The Galaxy Watch 6 offers a number of impressive health-tracking features, including sleep coaching, body composition analysis, blood oxygen measurement (SPo2), ECG and heart rate monitoring, along with a wealth of fitness tracking features.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 | from AU$549 from AU$298 on Amazon (save up to AU$312)
Samsung's new Galaxy Watch 7 may have just been released, but its predecessor, the Galaxy Watch 6, still has plenty to offer. Best of all, you can buy the Bluetooth 40mm model right now at a massive 46% discount in its Black and Gold colourways. That's an incredible AU$251 off the RRP! Alternatively, if you'd prefer the LTE model, you can save a mammoth AU$283 from the RRP thanks to a 44% discount bringing its price down to AU$649 AU$366.
If you prefer a larger timepiece, you'll be pleased to learn that the Galaxy Watch 6 's Black 44mm variant has also had its price slashed, with the Bluetooth model now AU$599 AU$348 and the LTE now AU$699 AU$387.
In addition to the standard Galaxy Watch 6, Amazon also has an incredible deal on the fancier Galaxy Watch 6 Classic's 43mm Bluetooth model, slashing over 50% off the RRP. That's right, this deal brings the Classic model's price down from its AU$699 RRP to just AU$347 — that's a colossal saving of AU$352!
The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is notable for its more refined design, as well as for bringing back the rotating bezel — a fan favourite feature which debuted way back in 2016 with the Galaxy Gear S3 Classic and Gear S3 Frontier.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic | AU$699 AU$347 on Amazon (save AU$352)
Bringing back the rotating bezel which helped set Samsung smartwatches apart from the rest of the pack, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic provides a more satisfying way to scroll through Samsung's One UI 5.0 features, along with a more refined design that's closer in appearance to a regular watch.
Right now, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (43mm, Bluetooth) has had more than 50% slashed off its RRP, bringing its price down to just AU$699 AU$347, which is an amazing deal.
So if you're in the market for a new Samsung smart watch, the Galaxy Watch 6 or Galaxy Watch 6 Classic are your best options right now, even with brand new models out right now — these discounts are just too good to pass up. Of course, you'll need to act fast — we don't expect these prices to hang around for long.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Stephen Lambrechts is the Managing Editor of Tom's Guide AU and has written professionally across the categories of tech, film, television and gaming for the last 15 years. Before Tom's Guide, he spent several years as a Senior Journalist at TechRadar, had a brief stint as Editor in Chief at Official Xbox Magazine Australia, and has written for such publications as APC, TechLife Australia, T3, FilmInk, AskMen, Daily Telegraph and IGN. He's an expert when it comes to smartphones, TVs, gaming and streaming. In his spare time, he enjoys watching obscure horror movies on physical media, keeping an eye on the latest retro sneaker releases and listening to vinyl. Occasionally, he also indulges in other non-hipster stuff, like hiking.