Save up to AU$352 on Samsung's still-great Galaxy Watch 6 thanks to Amazon

Samsung's excellent Galaxy Watch 7 may have just been released, but we think the still-great Galaxy Watch 6 is arguably a better buy right now thanks to some truly exceptional discounts from Amazon.

Right now, you can pick up the 40mm Bluetooth version of the Galaxy Watch 6 at a massive 46% discount, bringing its price down from AU$549 to just AU$298 — that's a saving of AU$251 from the RRP!

The Galaxy Watch 6 offers a number of impressive health-tracking features, including sleep coaching, body composition analysis, blood oxygen measurement (SPo2), ECG and heart rate monitoring, along with a wealth of fitness tracking features.

EPIC DEAL Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 | from AU$549 from AU$298 on Amazon (save up to AU$312) Samsung's new Galaxy Watch 7 may have just been released, but its predecessor, the Galaxy Watch 6, still has plenty to offer. Best of all, you can buy the Bluetooth 40mm model right now at a massive 46% discount in its Black and Gold colourways. That's an incredible AU$251 off the RRP! Alternatively, if you'd prefer the LTE model, you can save a mammoth AU$283 from the RRP thanks to a 44% discount bringing its price down to AU$649 AU$366. If you prefer a larger timepiece, you'll be pleased to learn that the Galaxy Watch 6 's Black 44mm variant has also had its price slashed, with the Bluetooth model now AU$599 AU$348 and the LTE now AU$699 AU$387.

In addition to the standard Galaxy Watch 6, Amazon also has an incredible deal on the fancier Galaxy Watch 6 Classic's 43mm Bluetooth model, slashing over 50% off the RRP. That's right, this deal brings the Classic model's price down from its AU$699 RRP to just AU$347 — that's a colossal saving of AU$352!

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is notable for its more refined design, as well as for bringing back the rotating bezel — a fan favourite feature which debuted way back in 2016 with the Galaxy Gear S3 Classic and Gear S3 Frontier.

HALF PRICE Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic | AU$699 AU$347 on Amazon (save AU$352) Bringing back the rotating bezel which helped set Samsung smartwatches apart from the rest of the pack, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic provides a more satisfying way to scroll through Samsung's One UI 5.0 features, along with a more refined design that's closer in appearance to a regular watch. Right now, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (43mm, Bluetooth) has had more than 50% slashed off its RRP, bringing its price down to just AU$699 AU$347, which is an amazing deal.

So if you're in the market for a new Samsung smart watch, the Galaxy Watch 6 or Galaxy Watch 6 Classic are your best options right now, even with brand new models out right now — these discounts are just too good to pass up. Of course, you'll need to act fast — we don't expect these prices to hang around for long.