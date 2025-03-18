Pebble is back with two new smartwatches starting at $149 — how to preorder

Two months after its founder said that he got Google to make Pebble's code open-source, Eric Migicovsky announced the launch of two new Pebble smartwatches, which are available for preorder starting today (March 18) at $149.

Both watches will run PebbleOS, which means they'll be able to use the 10,000 or so Pebble apps and watchfaces currently available. Here's a quick rundown of each watch's features.

Core 2 Duo has an ultra crisp black and white display, polycarbonate frame, costs $149 and starts shipping in July.

Core Time 2 has a larger 64-color display, metal frame, costs $225 and starts shipping in December.

Pebble Core 2 Duo

(Image credit: Pebble)

The Pebble Core 2 Duo, which will start shipping in July, costs $149. It's most similar to the Pebble 2, and has a 1.26-inch black-and-white e-paper display with a resolution of 144x168 pixels (176 DPI). In an upgrade, the Core 2 Duo will not only have a microphone but also have a speaker, so you'll also be able to presumably use it for phone calls.

Also like the Pebble 2, the Core 2 Duo will have step and sleep tracking, but now will also come with barometer and compass sensors, a linear resonance actuator (which Pebble says is quieter and stronger than a vibrating motor), and buttons that should last up to 30% longer over the lifetime of the device.

Even better: the Core 2 Duo's battery should last up to 30 days, up from 7 in the Pebble 2. It will have a polycarbonate body, IPX8 water resistance and use a standard 22mm watch strap. It comes in either white or black.

Pebble Core Time 2

(Image credit: Pebble)

The Pebble Core Time 2 ($225, shipping in December) will have the same screen as the Pebble Time 2 (1.5-inch 64-color e-paper, 200x228 pixels, 202 DPI), offering more room to display texts and email. However, the Core Time 2 will have a flat glass lens, which should cut down on the glare caused by the curved lens on the Pebble Time 2.

The display is also touch-enabled — the first for Pebble — so you don't need to use the buttons only to interact with the watch, and it will enable other functions.

In addition to step and sleep tracking, the Core Time 2 will have a heart rate monitor. Like the Core 2 Duo, the Core Time 2 will have both a microphone and speaker, and its battery should last up to 30 days on a charge. However, the Core Time 2 will not have a barometer or compass.

The Core Time 2 has a metal frame and buttons and will initially come in either white or black, though a third color option is likely. It will use a standard 22mm watch strap, and should also be IPX8 water-resistant, but that's still being tested.

Preorders for both the Core 2 Duo and the Core Time 2 are now open at Pebble's online store. Both watches will be available in limited quantities.

Pebble outlook

Pebble's new smartwatches come at an interesting point for the industry; just last week, research firm Counterpoint announced that smartwatch sales had fallen for the first time, largely due to a drop in sales of the Apple Watch.

However, brands that make some of the best cheap smartwatches, such as Xiaomi and Huawei, did see their sales increase, albeit in overseas markets.

While Pebble's limited release won't make any huge waves in the smartwatch market overall, it could come at a time when there hasn't been a new Apple Watch in more than a year — though the Apple Watch Ultra 3 could arrive in September — and consumers are looking for less expensive options.