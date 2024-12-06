OnePlus Watch 3 just revealed in FCC filing — here's the biggest upgrade

The OnePlus Watch 2 is one of the best Android smartwatches available. We expect to see the next iteration in January when the company also launches the global version of the OnePlus 13.

Adding fuel to the idea that the Watch 3 is coming soon, the next OnePlus smartwatch has popped up in an unauthorized FCC database for certification, confirming that it will likely launch soon.

The FCC documents were spotted by Notebook Check and featured the OnePlus Watch 3, model number OPWWE251. We attempted to search the FCC databases and could not find these documents ourselves. So, we do recommend that you take this news with a bit of skepticism.

That said, the documents look legitimate and appear similar to previous FCC documents and listings we've seen.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: FCC) (Image credit: FCC) (Image credit: FCC)

With that in mind, what do the documents reveal about a potential third-generation OnePlus Watch?

In our review of the OnePlus Watch 2, we praised the wearable's battery life, and it appears the Watch 3 will get even better with a rated battery capacity of 631mAh, much larger than the 500mAh cell in the Watch 2.

It also looks like the Watch 3 will get slightly more prominent with 46.6 x 47.6 x 11.75mm dimensions. However, it's also about .35mm thinner than the Watch 2. It is most likely that the slight size increase is due to the larger battery.

The documents appear to confirm that the Watch will have Bluetooth, GNSS, NFC and Wi-Fi 4 connectivity.

This is a production version of the watch, meaning that this is most likely what the watch will be when it launches without much room for surprises.

Outside of the larger battery, it doesn't appear that the Watch 3 will be much different than the Watch 2. So expect an AMOLED display and probably the Snapdragon W5 chip powering the device.