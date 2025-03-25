I went surfing and snorkeling with the Amazfit T-Rex 3 — here's why I prefer it to the Apple Watch Ultra 2 for water sports

Opinion
By published

7 reasons why the T-Rex 3 may be the better choice for swimmers and ocean-lovers

The Amazfit T-Rex 3 shown close-up on a user&#039;s wrist with the snorkeling and surfing workout tracking modes displayed; colorful flowers are out of focus in the background
(Image credit: Dan Bracaglia/Tom's Guide)

I just got back from my first trip to Hawaii. The perfect antidote to Seattle’s sunless winters, I craved a mix of outdoor adventure and relaxation and the Big Island did not disappoint. With a surf lesson, national park hike and snorkeling all on the agenda, I wanted to bring along a smartwatch capable of tracking all three activities and settled on the Amazfit T-Rex 3.

This large-and-in-charge wearable boasts a roomy and bright 1.5-inch AMOLED touchscreen, metal bezel, four physical buttons and high-tech location and wellness tracking features often only found on costlier smartwatch models. That feature list includes dual-band GPS, offline map navigation, air pressure and altitude sensors, on-demand SpO2, stress and breath rate readings, and detailed insights into sleep and workout recovery. It also supports over 170 workout types.

Priced at $279 — but often on sale for less (as of writing it’s $45 off via Amazfit directly) — the Amazfit T-Rex 3 is a wallet-friendly alternative to popular yet pricey rugged adventure watches including the Apple Watch Ultra 2 ($799), Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra ($549) and Garmin Fenix 8 ($999+).

Note: Underwater images captured with the OM System Tough TG-7

An underwater scene snapped by TG writer Dan Bracaglia while snorkeling in Hawaii showing coral and a variety of small fishes

(Image credit: Dan Bracaglia)

Elsewhere, I took a closer look at an Amazfit T-Rex vs. Apple Watch Ultra 2 comparison for fitness tracking accuracy.

When it came to this Hawaii trip, the T-Rex 3 documented my 15 attempts to catch a wave and over an hour snorkeling around the reefs of Kona’s Kahalu'u Beach Park. With countless colorful fish, one sea turtle and one enormous eel spotted, not to mention several waves successfully caught (though I use the word successfully loosely), the T-Rex 3 proved to be a solid companion for all of my island adventures.

What follows are the seven biggest reasons why I recommend the Amazfit T-Rex 3 for swimmers and folks who love watersports, even over the Apple Watch Ultra 2..

Amazfit T-Rex 3
Amazfit T-Rex 3: was $279 now $234 at amazfit.com

The rugged-built T-Rex 3 boasts 100 meters of water resistance, a large and bright AMOLED touchscreen, four physical buttons, tracking for over 170 workout types, detailed sleep and recovery insights, an impressively long-lasting battery, onboard GPS and a built-in speaker and microphone.

View Deal

1. 100 meters of water resistance

Apple Watch Ultra 2 on a black silicone strap and Amazfit T-Rex 3 on an orange silicone strap shown side-by-side on a user's wrist

(Image credit: Dan Bracaglia/Tom's Guide)

While many of the best smartwatch models, including the Apple Watch 10, Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Google Pixel Watch 3 offer just 50 meters of water resistance, the T-Rex 3 is rated to 100 meters — the same as the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Galaxy Watch Ultra. That makes the T-Rex 3 suitable for not just snorkeling and surfing but high-speed watersports, too. (Think, jet skis, water skis, wakeboards and so on.)

Remember, smartwatch waterproof ratings are misleading. A rating of 50 meters (5 atm), for instance, translates to protection against moisture incursions for only short periods of surface-level swimming. (This comes directly from Apple). On the other hand, 100 meters should have you covered for all but deep-sea diving.

2. Dual-band GPS

Close up of the Amazfit T-Rex 3 smartwatch on an orange silicone strap

(Image credit: Dan Bracaglia/Tom's Guide)

Onboard GPS, i.e. one that doesn’t piggyback off of your smartphone’s antenna, is a must if you want to keep tabs on your favorite water-based activities. For surfing, GPS factors into metrics like how many attempts you make at catching a wave, your longest distance surfed, total distance covered for the session and actual time spent surfing, i.e. paddling into and/or catching waves.

While my recorded data points for surf attempts, total distance covered and time spent riding waves seemingly checked out — 15 tries over 1.20 miles with just 3:12 seconds spent actually surfing — I know for a fact that the longest surfing distance, measured at 288 yards, is far from accurate.

An underwater photo of a sea turtle snapped by TG writer Dan Bracaglia while snorkeling in Hawaii

(Image credit: Dan Bracaglia)

If I had to estimate, that metric should be closer to 2, maybe 3 yards max. (This was, after all, my first-ever surf lesson.) That said, my end-of-day paddle to shore may be what skewed the data.

I was somewhat surprised to discover that the snorkeling mode doesn’t factor in GPS data to provide users with a total distance swam for their workout. This seems like a missed opportunity on the part of Amazfit as it's a metric I very much would’ve liked to know.

3. Dedicated tracking modes for a wide range of water sports

The Amazfit T-Rex 3 shown close-up on a user's wrist with the snorkeling and surfing workout tracking modes displayed; colorful flowers are out of focus in the background

(Image credit: Dan Bracaglia/Tom's Guide)

In addition is surfing and snorkeling, the Amazfit T-Rex 3 also supports pool swimming, open water swimming, fin swimming, artistic swimming (synchronized), boating, sailing, kayaking, rowing, paddle-boarding, indoor surfing, tubing, water skiing, kitesurfing and wake-surfing.

By comparison, when it comes to water sports, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 only tracks swimming and the Galaxy Watch Ultra tracks swimming, kayaking and rowing but neither offers a dedicated mode for surfing or snorkeling.

4. The screen is easy to read underwater

TG writer Dan Bracaglia shown snorkeling off the cost of Hawaii's big island while wearing the T-Rex 3 smartwatch

(Image credit: Dan Bracaglia)

The T-Rex 3’s 1.5-inch screen was super-easy to read while underwater. (Hawaii’s clear waters helped, of course.) Likewise, with a maximum brightness of 2,000 nits, I had no trouble reading it in direct sunlight through my sea salt-crusted sunglasses.

By comparison, the Apple Watch 10, Galaxy Watch 7 and Pixel Watch 3 all boast the same max brightness as the T-Rex 3. However, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Galaxy Watch Ultra both top out at 3,000 nits.

5. Lots of buttons for easy navigation

Close up of the Amazfit T-Rex 3 smartwatch on an orange silicone strap

(Image credit: Dan Bracaglia/Tom's Guide)

I’m a big fan of smartwatches that combine touchscreen navigation with physical buttons. While the former is my preferred method for casually interacting with the device, buttons are superior when using the watch while working out, whether on land — sweat and touchscreens don’t mix — or in the water.

The four buttons on the Amazfit model are labeled via etching into the metal bezel, something I appreciate. With a different smartwatch on my wrist every other week, it’s easy to forget which buttons on which watches do what exactly.

The buttons on the T-Rex 3 also have a satisfying tactile response and feature a knurling pattern making them extra grippy.

6. Epic battery life

Close up of the Amazfit T-Rex 3 smartwatch on an orange silicone strap

(Image credit: Dan Bracaglia/Tom's Guide)

The last time I charged up the Amazfit T-Rex 3 was 18 days ago

As of today, the last time I charged up the Amazfit T-Rex 3 was 18 days ago, well before my trip. Despite a half dozen or more workouts recorded including not just my ocean activities but several hikes and long walks ranging from 30 minutes to several hours, I still have 41% battery remaining.

So if you’re like me and loathe lugging a zillion chargers with you on trips, this watch allows you to leave at least one at home.

7. Comfortable orange dive strap

Close up of the Amazfit T-Rex 3 smartwatch on an orange silicone strap

(Image credit: Dan Bracaglia/Tom's Guide)

This may seem like a minor thing but a watchstrap can make or break your experience with a wearable. This is particularly true when it comes to activities that involve a lot of wrist action, like surfing; planting your palms just below your rib cage is one of the first things you do when attempting to stand up on a surfboard.

Fortunately, the bright orange rubber strap that comes with the T-Rex 3 is quite comfortable. Not only is it soft and flexible but it also has plenty of stretch. Twin strap loops also ensure that it stays affixed to the wrist, no matter how badly you wipe out.

An underwater scene snapped by TG writer Dan Bracaglia while snorkeling in Hawaii showing coral and a variety of small fishes

(Image credit: Dan Bracaglia)

The color also made it easy for my partner to spot me while underwater. With a dozen or more other aquatic revelers exploring the reefs alongside us, telling one snorkeler from another proved challenging (for me, at least) but not for my girlfriend.

Additionally, should the device slip off your wrist — something that seems unlikely — the eye-catching hue should make it easy to spot on the seafloor.

More from Tom's Guide:

TOPICS
Dan Bracaglia
Dan Bracaglia
Senior Writer, Fitness & Wearables

Dan Bracaglia is the Tom’s Guide editorial lead for all things smartwatches, fitness trackers and outdoor gear. With 15 years of experience as a consumer technology journalist testing everything from Oura Rings to instant cameras, Dan is deeply passionate about helping readers save money and make informed purchasing decisions. In the past year alone, Dan has assessed major product releases from the likes of Apple, Garmin, Google, Samsung, Polar and many others. 

An avid outdoor adventurer, Dan is based in the U.S. Pacific Northwest where he takes advantage of the beautiful surroundings every chance he gets. A lover of kayaking, hiking, swimming, biking, snowboarding and exploring, he also makes every effort to combine his day job with his passions. When not assessing the sleep tracking and heart rate accuracy of the latest tach gadgets, you can find him photographing Seattle’s vibrant underground music community.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Close up of the Amazfit T-Rex 3 smartwatch on an orange silicone strap
I just went hands-on with the Amazfit T-Rex 3 and it could be my new favorite wallet-friendly rugged smartwatch
Apple Watch Ultra 2 on a black silicone strap and Amazfit T-Rex 3 on an orange silicone strap shown side-by-side on a user&#039;s wrist
I walked 10,000 steps with Apple Watch Ultra 2 vs Amazfit T-Rex 3 —here's the winner
Close-up of the Garmin Instinct 3 smartwatch in orange and teal on a user&#039;s wrist with the default screen shown
I wore the Garmin Instinct 3 for six weeks and it's a near-perfect smartwatch for outdoor enthusiasts
Close-up of the Garmin Instinct 3 in 45mm on a user&#039;s wrist with the &#039;torch&#039; flashlight shining
I wore the Garmin Instinct 3 for over a week — here's 5 things I like and 2 I hate
Close-up of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 (left) next to the Garmin Instinct 3 (right) in a user&#039;s hand
Garmin Instinct 3 vs. Apple Watch Ultra 2: Biggest differences to consider before you buy
Close-up of the Amazfit Active 2 on a user&#039;s wrist while tracking a day of snowboarding
I tracked skiing with a $99 smartwatch — here’s how it compares to my $450 Garmin
Latest in Smartwatches
The Amazfit T-Rex 3 shown close-up on a user&#039;s wrist with the snorkeling and surfing workout tracking modes displayed; colorful flowers are out of focus in the background
I went surfing and snorkeling with the Amazfit T-Rex 3 — here's why I prefer it to the Apple Watch Ultra 2 for water sports
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch Ultra 3 just tipped for two major upgrades
Apple Watch SE (2022) shown on wrist
Apple Watch SE 3 reportedly in ’serious jeopardy’ — here’s why
Apple Watch Series 10
Future Apple Watch models could get a surprising new feature — what we know
The coolest things the Apple Watch can do
A folding Apple Watch could follow the iPhone Flip — here’s what we know
Atari 2600 My Play Watch
It's not just Pebble — Atari is back with a watch that lets you play retro games on your wrist
Latest in Opinion
The Amazfit T-Rex 3 shown close-up on a user&#039;s wrist with the snorkeling and surfing workout tracking modes displayed; colorful flowers are out of focus in the background
I went surfing and snorkeling with the Amazfit T-Rex 3 — here's why I prefer it to the Apple Watch Ultra 2 for water sports
Apple maps logo on iPhone screen
I avoided Apple Maps for trip planning — but these iOS 18 features are changing my mind
Adam Scott in &quot;Severance,&quot; now streaming on Apple TV Plus.
'Severance' season 3 officially greenlit — but I may not watch after that season 2 finale
Woman has taped her mouth shut with a blue I shaped mouth tape
I tried the viral I-shaped mouth tape to improve my sleep and I'll never wear it again — here's why
An angled view of the distraction-free desk setup I built around the Oakywood Standing Desk Pro
I built a completely distraction-free desk setup with these 10 gadgets — and now I’m truly locked in
A Samsung DU7200 LED TV on a side table
I'm a TV reviewer — here's the one type of TV I wouldn't buy
More about smartwatches
Apple Watch Ultra 2

Apple Watch Ultra 3 just tipped for two major upgrades
Apple Watch SE (2022) shown on wrist

Apple Watch SE 3 reportedly in ’serious jeopardy’ — here’s why
Vanilla Decaffeinato

I'm a decaf drinker — here's why Nespresso's latest drop has finally persuaded me to buy a Vertuo machine
See more latest
Most Popular
Apple maps logo on iPhone screen
I avoided Apple Maps for trip planning — but these iOS 18 features are changing my mind
The Anker Soundcore Sport X20 hovering over the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2
3 budget sports earbuds I like as much as the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2
Woman has taped her mouth shut with a blue I shaped mouth tape
I tried the viral I-shaped mouth tape to improve my sleep and I'll never wear it again — here's why
Adam Scott in &quot;Severance,&quot; now streaming on Apple TV Plus.
'Severance' season 3 officially greenlit — but I may not watch after that season 2 finale
A group of people wearing passive 3D glasses while watching an LG-branded 3D TV. In the foreground, a woman extends a pair of glasses towards the camera.
I review TVs for a living and I'm convinced 3D TVs are poised for a comeback — here's why
Game running on Nvidia GeForce RTX 50-series cards.
I just played games on Nvidia RTX 50-series GPUs and it feels like the future — here's why I'm not buying one
An angled view of the distraction-free desk setup I built around the Oakywood Standing Desk Pro
I built a completely distraction-free desk setup with these 10 gadgets — and now I’m truly locked in
Apple iPhone 16 held in the hand.
You can bring back full-screen calls on iPhone — here’s how
the dyson airwrap ID in teal and terracotta colorway (patina and orange) with a lapis case, with a brush, hairfryer, curling wand attachments
I'm so sick of everything being 'smart' — and the Dyson Airwrap i.d. I've been testing is the last straw
a photo of a woman doing a plank outside
I did 70 walking plank push-ups every day for one week — here’s what happened to my upper body