I walked 10,000 steps with Apple Watch Ultra 2 vs Amazfit T-Rex 3 — here's the winner

By
published

This one was nearly too close to call

Apple Watch Ultra 2 on a black silicone strap and Amazfit T-Rex 3 on an orange silicone strap shown side-by-side in a user&#039;s hand
(Image credit: Dan Bracaglia/Tom's Guide)
Taking advantage of an unseasonably warm and delightfully sunny winter afternoon here in Seattle, Washington I walked 10,000 steps wearing the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Amazfit T-Rex 3 to find out which one is the more accurate fitness tracker.

In terms of price, these two devices represent opposite ends of the ultra-rugged, adventure-ready smartwatch category. On the wallet-friendly side, we've got the $279 Amazfit T-Rex 3. It may be less than half the cost of the $799 Apple Watch Ultra 2, but it too boasts high-end features like multi-band GPS, a bright and sizable touchscreen, lots of physical buttons (many customizable), 100 meters of water resistance and a tough-as-nails construction.

Close up of the Amazfit T-Rex 3 smartwatch on an orange silicone strap

(Image credit: Dan Bracaglia/Tom's Guide)

The T-Rex 3 even beats the Ultra 2 in several areas, most notably is battery life. While Apple's burliest smartwatch lasts for roughly 36 hours in smartwatch mode (72 hours in low-power mode) and about 12 hours when using GPS tracking, Amazfit's monster watch has 27 days of battery in smartwatch mode and 42 hours with GPS.

Of course, Amazfit devices don't come close to offering the number of third-party apps and smart features found on the best Apple Watch models. There's also no optional cellular connectivity for the T-Rex 3 and fewer safety features, like fall or crash detection.

However, when it comes to basic workout tracking for walks, hikes and runs, both models provide comparable post-excercise reports with details on your total distance covered, elevation gained, pace, heart rate, calories burned, and, of course, step count. But which is the more precise and reliable device? Read on.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 vs Google Pixel Watch 3: Walk test

Apple Watch Ultra 2

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

For this walk test challenge, I wore the Apple Watch Ultra 2 on my right wrist and the Amazfit T-Rex 3 on my left. Why? Apple lets users set their wrist preference, but Amazfit doesn't. And with most folks preferring to rock their watch on the non-dominant side (left), I felt it was only right to give the wallet-friendly underdog home-field advantage.

As always, I manually counted each and every step during my walk. However, the process isn't nearly as tedious as it may sound. With the help of an old-school tally counter, I simply count from one to 100 before clicking that bad boy and beginning the count over again. Rinse and repeat 100 times, and that's it!

Another trick I use to keep a precise manual count is my left foot only takes odd-numbered steps and my right foot only takes even-numbered ones. Also, as a control for distance, elevation gain and pace data, I ran old reliable, Strava, on my battle-worn iPhone 12 Mini in mint green.

For this head-to-head challenge, I made my way through Seattle's Washington Park Arboretum where I was treated to a buffet of invigorating natural sights, sounds and smells. While not quite a full-on forest bathing experience — I was wearing a pair of the best noise-canceling headphones after all — the peaceful solitude and unobstructed solar rays warmed my soul and buoyed my spirit.

Toward the end of my walk, just for good measure, I made sure to climb the steepest hill in Seattle, something that really got my heart pounding and the sweat dripping.

Read on for the results!

Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch Ultra 2: was $799 now $769 at Amazon

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the rugged smartwatch all others are compared to, and for good reason. In terms of smart functions, usability and design, it's the clear class-leader and a personal favorite of mine. Also, for a full-featured smartwatch with cellular, it's the battery life king, lasting up to 72 hours in low-power mode.

View Deal
Amazfit T-Rex 3
Amazfit T-Rex 3: was $279 now $234 at Amazon

As the name implies, this smartwatch is one beefy boy. Boasting 100 meters of water resistance, a giant touchscreen that's both responsive and easy on the eyes, multiband GPS, support for offline maps and weeks of battery life, it's a serious competitor to the Ultra 2 for way less money. That said, smart features are somewhat limited, though it does offer a neat voice-activated AI assistant.

View Deal

Apple Watch Ultra 2 vs Amazfit T-Rex 3: Walk test results

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Apple Watch Ultra 2 vs. Amazfit T-Rex 3
Header Cell - Column 0

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Amazfit T-Rex 3

Control

Step count

10,059 steps

10,079 steps

10,000 steps (manual count)

Distance

5.39 miles

5.33 miles

5.57 miles (Strava)

Elevation gain

533 feet

640 feet

534 feet (Strava)

Average pace

17 mins 53 secs per mile

17 mins 51 secs per mile

16 mins 35 secs per mile (Strava)

Average heart rate

119 bpm

118 bpm

n/a

Max heart rate

168 bpm

170 bpm

n/a

Calories burned

708 calories

761 calories

n/a

Battery depleted

10%

4%

n/a

Impressively, both the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Amazfit T-Rex 3 turned in step count totals that were within 100 paces of my actual count. This is well within a reasonable margin of error and about as accurate as you can expect a modern wearable to perform. However, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 was 20 steps closer to the 10K mark. Strava, for what it's worth, captured my step count as 10,106.

Distance data is pretty similar across the board, though Strava felt I covered a tad more ground than the wearables. Elevation gain data is a near match between the Ultra 2 and Strava, while the T-Rex 3 appears to have overcounted by roughly 100 feet, which is notable.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 on a black silicone strap and Amazfit T-Rex 3 on an orange silicone strap shown side-by-side on a user's wrist

(Image credit: Dan Bracaglia/Tom's Guide)

This isn't the first Amazfit wearable to spit out a comparably higher elevation gain metric during a walk test. I noted similar results recently when assessing the Amazfit Active 2 vs. the Fitbit Sense 2, the Active 2 vs. the Apple Watch SE and the Active 2 vs. Samsung Galaxy Fit3.

So, is inflated elevation data just par for the course from this current generation of Amazfit devices? I'm inclined to say yes but will hold my judgment until I've had the chance to spend more time with the T-Rex 3. After all, it's a decidedly higher-end smartwatch than the $99 Active 2.

Thankfully, the rest of the T-Rex 3's metrics line up almost perfectly with the Ultra 2's, which is seriously encouraging considering how much more affordable the Amazfit is. The T-Rex 3 also used less than half the battery power of the Ultra 2 during my roughly 1.5-hour excursion.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 vs Amazfit T-Rex 3: Winner

Apple Watch Ultra 2

(Image credit: Future)

Ultimately, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 wins this walk test battle by one of the thinnest margins I've encountered, and with the exception of one oddly inflated elevation data point, the Amazfit T-Rex 3 proved just as reliable as the Ultra 2, despite costing $520 less.

Still, the weird climb data is worth taking note of, particularly if you're someone like me who spends a lot of time recreating in the mountains. However, more testing on the T-Rex 3 is needed to say for sure whether this was a one-off or something more persistent, as seems to be the case with the cheaper Amazfit Active 2.

I'm in the process of writing a complete review of the Amazfit T-Rex 3, so, stay tuned for more coverage of all its marquee features, including offline maps with turn-by-turn directions, advanced workout training tools and a nifty voice-activated AI assistant.

More from Tom's Guide

