Hurry! The Garmin Epix 2 is reduced by $400 right now and it’s one of my favorite GPS watches

The Garmin Fenix 8 recently launched and I think it’s the best Garmin watch you can get, if money is no object. However, money usually is an object, and the AMOLED version of the Fenix 8 is considerably more expensive than past models like the Epix Pro and Epix 2, which also have AMOLED screens and Garmin’s top sports and smart features.

Right now, the Garmin Epix 2 is actually half the price of the Garmin Fenix 8 thanks to a huge $400 discount on Amazon that brings the white titanium version of that watch down to $499, making it worth considering if you’re not sure about splashing the cash on the Fenix 8. It's one of several excellent Garmin deals available right now on Amazon, with more affordable models like the Forerunner 265 also reduced.

Garmin Epix 2: was $999 now $499 @ Amazon

This $400 saving on the Garmin Epix 2 is a fantastic deal on one of the best sports watches available. While it’s an older model, the Epix 2 is up to date with Garmin’s key software features, and offers exceptional sports tracking and training analysis, plus useful smarts like music storage and color maps for navigation.

The Garmin Epix 2 is an older watch, with both the Garmin Epix Pro and Garmin Fenix 8 AMOLED being newer models, but it has been updated regularly since its launch and has all of Garmin’s key software features. I used the Epix 2 for a year myself and ran four marathons with it, and it’s an outstanding watch.

This deal is on the sapphire version of the Epix 2, which has a titanium bezel and a sapphire crystal screen, making it more durable than the base steel model which is actually more expensive than the sapphire Epix 2 right now on Amazon. The other key upgrade with the sapphire watch is that it has multi-band GPS for more accurate tracking of outdoor activities.

There are some hardware updates with the Epix Pro and Fenix 8 AMOLED, both of which come in three sizes — the Epix 2 is only available in the middle 47mm size — and have built-in flashlights plus Garmin’s latest heart rate sensor, which has been impressively accurate for me during my testing of the watches and allows you to take ECG measurements, which you can’t on the Epix 2.

The Fenix 8 also has a mic and speaker, and leakproof buttons that help make it suitable for diving to depths of 40m. You can’t go diving with the Epix 2, though it is still waterproof thanks to is 10ATM rating.

There are upgrades to enjoy with Garmin’s newer watches, but when it comes to the core experience of using the Epix 2 and its sports tracking, it’s similar to the Fenix 8, and this deal makes it a very attractive alternative.