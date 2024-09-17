Epic Garmin sale: 5 Garmin smartwatch deals I recommend for your next outdoor adventure

Garmin makes some of the best smartwatches available, particularly for folks like me who love tracking all of my outdoor adventures, from hikes to bike rides and more. As part of the brand's birthday sale, many of the best Garmin watches are discounted, including five of the models I most often recommend.

The entry-level Garmin Forerunner 55 is just $169, for instance, and boasts a super-accurate onboard GPS and great battery life. On the higher end, models like the Forerunner 265 and 965 are also on sale. Find details on these bargains and more below.

Epic Garmin sale: the deals

Garmin Forerunner 55: was $199 now $169

The most affordable Forerunner model is perfect for tracking just about anyone's fitness journey. “This is a watch that’s focused on helping the novice learn how to train and rest appropriately” we note in our Forerunner 55 review. The 55 also boasts a bright screen, easy-to-digest stats and excellent battery life in a comfy and lightweight package.

Garmin Forerunner 965: was $599 now $499

The Garmin Forerunner 965 is the gold standard for multi-sport tracking smartwatches. Perfect for triathletes or those who want to keep tabs on complex exercise regiments, this tough-built wearable is "an excellent training tool with a bright, beautiful screen," highly accurate metrics and outstanding battery life, as noted in our Forerunner 965 review.

Garmin Forerunner 265: was $449 now $349

The Garmin Forerunner 265 is the best overall Garmin watch because of its bright, easy-to-view screen, excellent battery life, precise GPS, practical health monitoring tech, actionable fitness insights, and advanced training/recovery metrics... oh yeah, also its price, which is currently reduced by $100.

Garmin Instinct 2 Solar: was $399 now $299

The Garmin Instinct 2 comes in four versions including this 45mm model with built-in solar charging. "A near-perfect GPS smartwatch for outdoor sports enthusiasts," as noted in our Instinct 2 review, the Instinct 2 boasts 100 meters of water resistance, a tough-built design and battery life that lasts a month or more with adequate sunlight.