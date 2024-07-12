Amazing Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 deal brings price down to $24 — how to get yours

Samsung only just launched the Galaxy Watch 7 earlier this week at its annual Unpacked event. This top-of-the-range watch comes packed with health and fitness sensors and is available for pre-order, but you can pick the Galaxy Watch 7 for as little as $25 right now, down from with Samsung's incredible trade-in offer.

And, even more impressively, you don't need to have a Samsung watch to trade in, as the company accepts devices from Apple, Fitbit, Google, Garmin and Fossil too. Of course, only specific devices in top condition will reach the maximum $225 discount, but it's still a fantastic offer on this pre-release smartwatch. But, with our exclusive link, you also get $49.99 off the MSRP, whether you trade in or not.

Although the Watch 7 has many upgrades we've come to expect, like better battery life and more powerful sensors, we had some hands-on time with the Galaxy Watch 7 at Unpacked and found that the most significant additions come from Samsung's new AI-powered insights you can find in the Samsung Health app.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: was $299 now $24.99 with trade-in @ Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, announced at Unpacked on July 10, has an improved BioActive sensor, AI-powered data analysis tools, an overall Energy Score, and 30-hour battery life. This trade-in deal knocks up to $225 off the retail price, and our exclusive deal takes $49.99 off the MSRP, and you get an additional band (worth $50) for free.

As we heard in the run-up to Unpacked, the Galaxy Watch 7 and its durable sibling, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, come with Samsung's redesigned BioActive sensor, which combines several health and fitness tracking tools on one chip.

Importantly, the redesign means that the company could fit in a range of colored LEDs, which will improve the accuracy of heart rate tracking and several other health-related metrics, with Samsung teasing that more will follow post-launch.

This data syncs to your phone via Bluetooth, and you can see all the recordings in the Samsung Health app, alongside the new Energy Score (that combines several metrics to assess your overall energy levels) and AI-powered Wellness Tips.

The Galaxy Watch 7 also ships with Wear OS 5, the latest version of Google's wearable software, so you get access to the edition's performance improvements, and the valuable array of third-party apps from the Google Play Store.

This limited-time trade in discount is a great way to invest in Samsung's latest smartwatches without breaking the bank, and means that you get access to the company's new AI tools as soon as the watch ships at the end of July.