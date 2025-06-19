I wore socks to bed in the middle of a heatwave — now I swear by this summer sleep hack

Unless you’re blessed with aircon, trying to sleep in a heatwave is never fun. Your covers get kicked off and you frantically flip your pillow in search of the cool side. But could wearing socks to bed be the answer?



"The idea of wearing socks to bed during a hot summer’s night might sound uncomfortable at first but there is actually a good physiological reason why it can help you cool down and get to sleep more easily," explains Dr. Olalekan Otulana, a GP and physician at Cassioburt Court practice in the UK.



As they get warmer, blood vessels in your feet dilate and release heat, leaving you feeling cooler than before you put the socks on, says Dr. Otulana. I was skeptical — but also desperate (and sleep deprived) enough to give anything a try...

I tried out the Moyel cashmere socks to wear to bed. With 20% cashmere, 50% wool and 30% "other materials," I was impressed with how soft and comfortable they felt for such a reasonable price. If you spot these on sale come Prime Day, I'd recommend snapping them up.

What happened when I wore socks to bed during a heatwave

The night that I decided to wear socks to bed, temperatures were still lingering at around 73°F (23°C.) The thought of pulling on a pair of woolen socks was, quite frankly, repulsive. But I took the socks out of their packet and slipped them onto my feet. Immediately, I was surprised by how soft and comfortable they felt.



With 20% cashmere and 50% wool, the socks I opted for were naturally temperature regulating. Plus, I found that the open weave of wool helped to release heat as opposed to trap it, which is common with socks made from synthetic fibres.



But as comfortable as they were, I didn't expect to keep the socks on my feet all night. It was far too hot. I lay down on top of my covers and began reading my book. Around ten minutes later, I noticed goosebumps on my arms... was I really cooling down?

To my surprise, and despite the stifling heat of my bedroom, I fell asleep quickly and stayed asleep all night.

However, I wasn't the only member of our team to give wearing socks to bed a go, and others' success with them varied.

Senior Staff Writer Frances Daniels put her socks into a freezer bag for around an hour before wearing them to bed.

The result? "Not ultra refreshing, and I won't be wearing them to bed again. But while other synthetic socks can feel like they're trapping heat, these socks felt as though they’re letting heat escape and allowing cool air in."



Staff Writer Becky George kept her socks on all night, but ended up kicking off her covers as she was still too hot. Would she try it again? "Yes, but maybe more for a time when the weather gets a little bit cooler."

How wearing socks to bed helps you sleep cool

Unlike Frances and Becky, I didn't just tolerate wearing my socks to bed. I found that my socks actively cooled me down — but how?



"It might sound strange — especially when it’s warm out — but putting on socks before bed could actually help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer," explains Dr. Leah Kaylor, a psychologist and sleep expert.



"Core body temperature naturally drops by about 1 to 2°F in the evening as part of the circadian process that signals sleep onset," she explains. "But in order for your core to cool down, your body needs to redistribute heat — and that’s where your feet come in."

Both our hands and feet contain arterio-venous anastomoses (AVAs), a type of blood vessel that allows a greater amount of heat to be released from the body. "By wearing socks you will gently warm the feet which encourages the blood vessels to dilate," says Dr. Otulana.



"This signals to your body that it is time to shift heat outwards and cool down internally, essentially helping your core temperature lower more efficiently. For many people, especially if their feet tend to get cold or they sleep in a well ventilated room, a pair of light socks can actually improve sleep comfort during summer."

3 tips for sleeping cool in socks

1. Choose a breathable fabric

Opt for a thin, naturally breathable and moisture wicking fabric, like wool or cotton. The open weave of wool allows for better airflow, which will stop your feet from getting sweaty — yuck. Socks that are synthetic or too thick will cause your feet to overheat.



"Wearing thin, breathable socks (think cotton, bamboo, or lightweight wool) keeps your feet just warm enough to help your body cool down in the right way," says Dr. Kaylor.

2. Make sure your socks are comfortable

Ill-fitting socks are a big no-no. Socks that are too big will slide off your feet while socks that are too small could restrict blood flow. Your socks should be soft and comfortable, so you can pull them on and off easily. Look out for any holes that your toes could get caught in.

3. Use alongside lightweight bedding

Wearing socks to bed can help lower your core body temperature, but that won't have much impact if the rest of your bedding and pyjamas aren't lightweight and breathable.

Swap your winter tog duvet for a cooling comforter and wear loose and breathable pyjamas (unless you prefer sleeping naked .)

Does sleeping in socks help keep you cool in summer? My verdict

When your feet become warm, the blood vessels dilate and heat is released. That means that wearing socks to bed can help lower your core temperature.



So, while placing something cold on your feet can feel pleasant (such as Frances' socks from the freezer), this doesn't trigger the same release of heat as gently warming your feet.



In order to get the best results from wearing socks to bed, I recommend combining it with other ways to sleep cool at night, such as using breathable bedding, sleeping in a well ventilated room and taking a warm shower before bed.