Are you already using this secret sleep hack? Why 'cricket feet' are soothing millions

You’ve dived into bed, you’re getting cozy and now you’re rubbing your feet together. Why? Many people, including me and my husband, do this night after night, with the simple explanation of ‘it feels good’.

But is this actually helping you fall asleep? The term ‘cricket feet’ or ‘cricketing’ is gaining popularity, with people realizing that their simple nighttime habit might have some self-soothing benefits.

I was skeptical about whether cricketing can really help you fall asleep fast, so I spoke with Dr Daniel Atkinson, Clinical Lead at Treated, and dug deeper into the research to find out whether there is any evidence to prove this little known sleep hack’s effectiveness.

What is the cricket feet sleep hack?

“The cricket feet sleep hack involves rubbing your feet together to soothe yourself when you're trying to fall asleep,” says Dr Atkinson.

Yep, it’s as simple as that.



“The name ‘cricket feet’ is derived from actual crickets that rub their legs together when chirping,” he explains.

How does rubbing our feet together help us fall asleep?

Many people report feeling relaxed or sleepy when they’re cricketing, but is this just a coincidence?

“Rubbing your feet together helps you relax and unwind while you’re in bed,” Dr Atkinson says.

“Foot reflexology experts claim it can activate acupressure points on the feet, which helps reduce stress, relax the limbs, reduce pain and promote sleep, although not all of these claims are backed by research.”

Aside from this, the repetitive movement can be self-soothing, which also helps us relax, de-stress and drift off to sleep.

Is there actually any science behind this sleep hack?

While it’s widely believed that cricketing can help you relax and self-soothe, the scientific evidence behind this is lacking.

“There isn't any direct research on the effects of rubbing your feet together to help sleep,” says Dr Atkinson, “but there’s some research on foot reflexology that found elderly patients who received reflexology had improvements in sleep.”

“Additionally, a study involving foot reflexology on ICU nurses found that these nurses experienced less pain and fatigue,” he adds.

This indicates that the self-soothing effect might stimulate your parasympathetic nervous system (responsible for resting and digesting), which can help you fall asleep.

Alternative sleep hacks to fall asleep fast

'Cricket feet' is the sleep hack that you probably didn't know you were already doing. But it's not the only way to fall asleep fast...

Nod off to white noise

“A sleep hack that some people may find beneficial is using white noise,” says Dr Atkinson.

“The soothing sounds can help calm you down and promote relaxation,” he explains.

White noise can block out other ambient sounds that might disturb your sleep or prevent you from falling asleep. The steady, indistinct sound can also be soothing for some people.

Upgrade your sleep hygiene

“Having good sleep hygiene can significantly improve sleep quality,” says Dr Atkinson. Sleep hygiene refers to your sleeping environment and the habits you have during the day that can impact your sleep at night.

“For instance, having a regular bedtime routine can help you unwind before sleeping,” explains the doctor.

Other examples of good sleep hygiene include eating three balanced meals a day, using your bedroom only for sleep and avoiding sugary snacks in the evening.

Create the perfect bedroom environment

A sleep hack that’s often underestimated is creating the ultimate sleep environment. That means investing in the best mattress for your sleep needs and the right pillow to support you.

Aside from this, Dr Atkinson advises “keeping the room dark”, and ensuring it’s cool as well can help you achieve the best temperature for sleeping.