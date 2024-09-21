Don’t wait for October Prime Day — shop these 5 luxury mattresses this weekend

October Prime Day and the Black Friday sales are still weeks away, and more restless sleep won't do anybody any good. So, if you’re looking to upgrade your mattress to something more luxurious, this weekend is the time to buy. There are countless great deals, including over $900 off the Nectar Premier Hybrid at Nectar and the opportunity to get a heavily discounted bundle including two cooling pillows, a sheet set and mattress protector.

Many of this year’s best mattresses and even the best luxury mattresses are already discounted in fall sales – so it’s time to take advantage. Another stand-out deal is Avocado’s 20% discount on its Luxury Organic mattress at Avocado, which saves you $920 and helps you shop sustainably.

Although Black Friday is generally the best time to buy a mattress, these deals will be hard to beat. So if you’re in the market for a new mattress this weekend, here are the five best luxury mattress sales I’d recommend shopping…

5 luxury mattresses to shop this weekend

1. Nectar Premier Hybrid: Was from $1,116 , now from $799 Nectar’s fall sale offers a generous $918 discount on a queen size Nectar Premier Hybrid, bringing it down to $1,099 (was $2,017). Plus you can bag two cooling pillows, a sheet set and mattress protector all for $159 this weekend (was $599). Coming in at number four in our best hybrid mattress guide, this mattress has a lot to offer. It is plush yet supportive, and ideal for those who switch positions while sleeping. Our Nectar Premier Hybrid mattress reviewers also rate it for back pain sufferers who need a cradling sensation and supportive body alignment. With a purchase you can expect a forever warranty, a 365-night sleep trial, and free shipping and returns.

2. Helix Midnight Luxe: Was from $1,373.80 , now from $1,030.30 The Helix extended Labor Day sales sees its premium hybrid mattress, the Helix Midnight Luxe, drop to $1,780.40 for a queen size (was $2,373.80), plus you’ll get two free pillows worth $150. This medium-firm mattress offers outstanding pressure relief, strong motion isolation and zoned lumbar support. Discover why our testers think this is the best mattress for side sleepers in our Helix Midnight Luxe review . While the perks aren't as generous as Nectar, you'll still get a 100-night sleep trial, 10-15 year warranty, and free shipping.

3. Avocado Luxury Organic Mattress: Was from $3,799 , now from $3,039 Calling all back and stomach sleepers in search of luxury! The Avocado Luxury Organic mattress is down to $3,679 for a queen size this weekend (was $4,599). Yes this is still a hefty price tag, but it is an award-winning organic mattress brand. If you want 17 layers of comfort alongside a clean eco conscious, get the Avocado Luxury Organic mattress on sale while you can – a $920 saving is a generous offer. Plus you can enjoy a one-year sleep trial and 25-year warranty.

4. Saatva Rx: Was from $1,995 , now from $1,795 I couldn’t talk about luxury mattresses without mentioning the leading premier mattress brand Saatva. You can save $350 on a queen size Saatva Rx in Saatva’s end-of-summer savings event, bringing it down to $2,945 (was $3,295). If aches and pains are keeping you up at night, don’t wait until Black Friday, this is the mattress to buy now. The Saatva RX is a specialist mattress designed for sleepers with chronic back and joint conditions – check out our Saatva Rx mattress review for more detail on how it can help back pain. And there’s no need to worry about installation. You can sit back as Saatva offers free white glove delivery, mattress removal, a 356-night trial, and a lifetime warranty.

5. WinkBed Luxury Firm: Was from $1,149 , now from $849 Awarded for their handcrafted mattresses, WinkBeds offer luxury (I'm talking hotel luxury) from the get go. This weekend you can save $300 on the WinkBed Luxury Firm mattress, bringing the cost down to $1,499 for a queen size (was $1,799) – a great price for such a plush model. With a spot in our best mattress guide and a stellar WinkBed mattress review , it is no wonder it’s a popular choice for mattresses hotels use . WinkBed also caters for different needs. Its Plus model is designed to support heavier bodies, earning its spot as our best mattress for heavy people.

What makes a mattress luxury?

Sure the sound of a luxury mattress is appealing. But what exactly goes into a luxury mattress to make it level up from standard models? Apart from their higher price tag, key features of luxury mattresses include high-quality materials, enhanced comfort, durability and customization.

High-density memory foam, natural latex and advanced coil systems, along with more exotic fabrics like cashmere, are all materials found in luxury mattresses to give them a more plush feel. They also tend to have thicker padding and special pillow tops for enhanced cradling comfort and support. Luxury mattresses tend to be more ethical, using more expensive natural and organic materials.

Made to order mattresses catering for specific sleep needs also fall in the luxury category. On the topic of personalization, some luxury mattresses offer customization options like adjustable firmness, split designs for couples and temperature control.

Perks like customer service, sleep trials and warranty will also be better with luxury mattress brands and models.