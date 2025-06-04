Can a mattress help you live longer? Biohacker partners with Essentia and Oura to launch a mattress system for longevity

Biohacker Dave Asprey has teamed up with organic sleep brand Essentia and Oura Ring to build a EMF-shielding mattress and measure how it improves sleep outcomes.

On a mission to live for 180 years, Asprey has optimized his sleep routine for longevity and sleeps on an Essentia mattress, which he claims is the best mattress for his sleep needs and life-extending health goals.

In collaboration with the brand, he's revamped the Classic REM5 Active and Dormeuse REM9 Active mattresses with electromagnetic field (EMF) protection foam and a graphene-infused cover for improved thermal regulation, improved comfort and cleaner sleep.

The proposed outcome of this upgrade? Better quality sleep with more time spent in REM and deep sleep stages — an essential factor in any longevity strategy. Asprey and Essentia will put this to the test in a 22-week-long sleep study.

The new Essentia sleep system

The new sleep system is an upgrade on the Classic REM5 Active at Essentia and Dormeuse REM9 Active mattress at Essentia.

New materials will include EMF protection foam, which will help shield the body from the effects of EMF radiation. Some studies link exposure to EMF to increased risk of Leukemia, cancer, brain tumors and other health problems.

(Image credit: Essentia)

Similarly to some of the best organic mattresses we've tested, the upgraded mattresses will feature natural latex. Essentia have conducted a study involving 75 professional athletes to prove their Beyond Latex Organic Foam, which will feature in the new mattresses, can improve time spent in REM and deep sleep by 20% to 60%, maximizing your rest and recovery for better longevity.

Finally, the graphene-infused organic cotton cover is naturally antimicrobial, helping to fight off allergens and bacteria that accumulate in your bed.

As a high conductivity element, graphite in mattresses also helps thermal regulation. It can move heat away from the mattress surface providing hot sleepers cooling relief.

The sleep study

The Essentia and Dave Asprey sleep study will examine the impact the Dave Asprey Upgrade has on individuals' sleep quality.

Participants will track their sleep data with the Oura Ring 4 before and after transitioning to their new Essentia mattress.

Anyone can sign up to join the study, providing they have $5,000 to spare. For this lump sum, you'll get a the Dave Asprey Upgrade by Essentia on your choice of the Classic REM5 or Dormeuse REM9, an Oura Ring (usually costs up to $499) and one-year subscription to the Oura App (worth $69.99).

The study will run over 22 weeks, beginning with a 12-week baseline data collection phase where participants will continue sleeping on their existing mattresses while collecting data with Oura.

(Image credit: Future)

Once the handcrafted Dave Asprey x Essentia mattress arrives approximately 12 weeks after ordering, participants will switch their sleep set up. They are required to continue collecting data with Oura Ring, and sharing it with Essentia, for 10 weeks.

Data points collected will include sleep duration, sleep stage duration, heart rate variability, body temperature and wake periods. From these metrics, Essentia will investigate sleep quality outcomes.