Why are people drinking cherry juice for sleep and does it actually work? A sleep doctor answers

TikTok is known for its sleep hacks, all promising to help us fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer (and not all living up to their lofty claims). The latest to come from the social media platform is drinking cherry juice before bed for better sleep. But does this work or is it just another questionable sleep hack that has no merit?

Before you bulk-buy cherry juice, we'll delve into the science behind these claims, exploring the potential benefits as well as debunking any myths. But before trying any sleep remedies, it’s always important to figure out the reason that you’re struggling to sleep in the first place. Your sleep woes could be down to other factors including diet, stress or even the overall comfort of your mattress.

Why are people drinking cherry juice for sleep?

The science behind drinking cherry juice for sleep is simple. Since all cherries contain melatonin, a chemical widely known to induce sleepiness, drinking tart cherry juice before bed increases the melatonin in your system which signals to the brain that it’s time to go to sleep.

But in recent months the trend for drinking cherry juice to aid sleep seems to have gained momentum, thanks to social media platforms like TikTok.

Users have been posting videos to share their experience using cherry juice for sleep and the sleepy girl mocktail, which includes drinking cherry juice mixed with magnesium powder and sparkling water to create a sleep-inducing beverage.

The increase in people drinking cherry juice for sleep also comes from people being interested in taking a more holistic approach to health. Since cherry juice does have some sleep-inducing qualities, it is worth trying for anyone who is keen to avoid prescription or over-the-counter sleep medications.

Does drinking cherry juice really help you sleep?

When it comes to cherry juice for sleep, it’s tart cherries in particular that are used. Tart cherry juice is usually made with Montmorency cherries which are a variety of cherry native to France. They’re more sour than regular cherry varieties but also a great source of antioxidants, vitamin A, melatonin and tryptophan.

Melatonin however is the key word, this is what can help you drift off at night. The bad news is that tart cherry juice only contains small amounts, and it’s unlikely to be enough alone to send you to sleep.

A 2017 pilot study found that 100mg of tart cherry juice contains 0.135 micrograms of melatonin. When it comes to taking melatonin for sleep, the recommended dose of melatonin is 0.5-5mg, which is significantly more.

“According to most studies, drinking tart cherry juice appears to have no real benefits for sleep in the amounts most people consume it in," explains Dr. Chelsea Perry, owner of Sleep Solutions . What's more, the sugar contained in the juice could actively stop you from sleeping.

“If you drink a glass before bedtime you're consuming a lot of sugar which negatively impacts your sleep," says Dr Perry. "You could drink sugar-free tart cherry juice but again, it's really not helpful for sleep.

3 proven benefits of cherry juice for sleep

1. Melatonin Boost

Melatonin is a hormone naturally produced by the pineal gland in the brain and plays a critical role in regulating your body’s sleep-wake cycle. Typically, melatonin levels rise in the evening signalling to your body it’s time to go to sleep.

Tart cherries are a natural source of Melatonin, although only containing small amounts, consuming cherry juice can still lead to an increase of melatonin levels in the body. Which can then lead to increased sleep quality and reduce the time taken to fall asleep.

2. Tart cherries contain Tryptophan

Cherries also include tryptophan, which is an amino acid that the body then converts into melatonin and serotonin. We’ve already explained the benefits of melatonin, but serotonin which is also sometimes referred to as the “happy chemical” can play a vital role in bodily functions, including sleep.

By drinking tart cherry juice you’ll be increasing your tryptophan levels, which will then boost the production of melatonin and serotonin within your body which ultimately could lead to improved sleep regulation.

3. Cherries have anti-inflammatory properties

If you’re suffering from chronic inflammation it could affect your sleep. Tart cherries are rich in antioxidants called anthocyanins, which is also what gives them their rich, vibrant color.

These anthocyanins have potent anti-inflammatory properties which are capable of neutralizing harmful free radicals whilst also reducing oxidative stress within the body. So drinking tart cherry juice can relieve inflammation within the body and therefore help to promote relaxation and help you sleep better.

Cherry juice for sleep — 3 myths debunked

1. Cherry juice will instantly cause you to go to sleep

When we think about sleep aids we often think of taking something that will send us to straight to sleep. But cherry juice won’t have that effect since it’s not a sedative, nor does it claim to have sedative effects.

It’s unlikely that just one glass of cherry juice before you sleep will make much of a difference, instead consistency is key and to to maximize the potential benefits of cherry juice for sleep, it's recommended to consume it consistently for at least a week or two.

You should also drink it at least two hours before bed to give your body enough time to absorb the juice and activate its sleep inducing compounds. But it's important to note that cherry juice isn't a panacea and will not rectify chronic sleep issues like insomnia.

2. You can drink any type of cherry juice

All cherries have antioxidants but the best cherry juice for sleep is tart cherry juice which contains significant amounts of natural melatonin. It’s this natural melatonin that can help to increase the melatonin levels within the body making it easier to drift off to sleep and stay asleep.

Tart cherries also have high levels of anthocyanins which can reduce oxidative stress. Oxidative stress has been linked to a range of illnesses as well as sleep disorders so by lowering that, even by a small fraction, your sleep should see some improvement.

3. It works for children

Despite what TikTok creators say, tart cherry juice is not a good idea for children before bed. The little research that has been done on whether cherry juice is good for sleep is focussed on adults so there is no evidence that it’s a good choice for children. And since there is little research done it’s difficult to determine what amount of cherry juice for sleep would be adequate for children.

Plus, even unsweetened tart cherry juice can contain a lot of sugars. Giving any kind of sugary drink to children close to bedtime can cause a spike in energy instead of having a calming effect. This energy boost will lead to trouble getting to sleep but the eventual sugar crash could also cause sleep distribution.

How to drink cherry juice for better sleep

There’s no denying that cherry juice is good for you, but if you want to potentially reap the sleep benefits then always opt for tart cherry juice, ideally this should be made from concentrate and include no added sugars.

Start by enjoying a glass (around 230ml) approximately two hours before your bed. You may want to start with a smaller portion and increase if if needed as sometimes tart cherry juice can cause some digestive upset, especially if you’re not used to taking it.

Is drinking cherry juice for sleep a good idea? The verdict

Cherries are classed as a superfood for a reason. They’re jam packed full of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals that make them good for us. And generally, drinking tart cherry juice in moderation for most people is safe and may even help you sleep a little better.

However, excessive consumption or if you’re sensitive to cherries may lead to gastrointestinal issues like nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. Cherries can also negatively react to some medications including anticoagulants, birth control, diabetes medications and high blood pressure meds as well as causing allergic reactions in people allergic to birch pollen.

Overall, adding cherry juice in to your bedtime routine is a natural and safe way to help improve your sleep. If you have any major medical issues or are taking any of the above medications then it is a good idea to consult with your doctor before adding anything new in to your diet.