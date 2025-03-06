The Momcozy Sunrise Sound Machine can make your night feeds and early mornings calmer — and it's just $40

Although the clocks are springing forward this weekend, bringing naturally lighter mornings, a decent sunrise sound machine still has a place in your nighttime routine. There's 20% off the Sunrise Sound Machine at Momcozy now when you enter the code MOM2025, which is great value.

I've tested the Momcozy alongside the best sunrise alarm clocks of the year and am impressed with the features it offers at such an affordable price point. The versatile device is complete with 30 calming sleep sounds, 7 night light colors and a digital clock, alongside a soothing sunrise and sundown light simulation.

Although it is marketed towards mums and babies, anyone can benefit from the Momcozy. I enjoyed using it as a reading light before bed; the warm amber light setting particularly conducive to sleepiness. I also found the natural sleep sounds, especially the sound of crashing waves, authentic and relaxing and they did wonders in lulling me off to sleep. Here's why I recommend buying it in this month's sleep sales...

Momcozy Sunrise Sound Machine Wake-up Light: was $49.99 now $40 at Momcozy

The Momcozy Sunrise Sound Machine is a 4-in-1 device that not only functions as a sunrise-simulating alarm clock, but also a sleep sound machine and seven-colour night light, all while looking sleek on your bedside table. Marketed towards mums and babies, it is a useful gadget to help you through night feeds and help you drift off within the small sleep window parents have. That said, as an affordable sunrise alarm clock, it can elevate anyone's bedtime and morning routine. There is currently 20% off for International Women's Day bringing the price to $40 (was $49.99), which is budget-friendly in comparison with other sunrise alarm clocks of the same quality. User score: ★★★★★ (148 reviews)

The Momcozy Sunrise Sound Machine has an array of quality features at a reasonable price point. It is a great alternative to the Lumie Bodyclock Shine 300. Its morning sun alarm is designed to resemble the ascending sun on the horizon as it rouses you from sleep, helping you wake up refreshed rather than groggy.

By night it can help you dispel stress and sooth your baby to sleep too, thanks to its library of 30 high-fidelity sounds, including 17 nature sounds, 3 fan sounds, 7 baby sounds, and 3 soothing noises (1 white noise, 1 pink noise, and 1 brown noise).

Already a budget-friendly sunrise night light, the Momcozy is rarely discounted like it is now, making now a great time to snap up a deal before summer rolls in. Even though the sunrise simulation won't be as necessary on brighter summer mornings, the sleep sounds are always useful.