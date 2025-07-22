Huge Asics sneaker sale is live from $49 — here's 11 back to school deals worth shopping now

Back to school season is approaching fast — and if you're looking to step up your sneaker game for the new semester, you've come to the right place. Asics makes some of the best running shoes around and right now, a few of our favorite models are on sale with epic discounts.

You can snag the popular Gel-Venture 10 trail running shoes on sale for $69 at Asics. Their Amplifoam cushioning and Gel technology makes them supportive and comfortable, whether you’re walking to class or hitting the track. They’re a steal with this $20 discount. You can also grab the Asics Gel-Quantum Lyte II at the low price of $49.

So don't wait — grab a new pair of sneakers for a stylish and successful school year. Keep scrolling to check out all the best deals in Asics’ sale.

Asics Deals

Asics Gel-Quantum Lyte II (Women's): was $85 now $49 at ASICS America These casual sneakers have Asics' tech on board to make them more comfortable and supportive. Their mesh upper makes them lightweight and breathable, and they have Gel technology to reduce impact on your feet. Their sporty design makes them look cool to boot.

Asics Trabuco Terra 2 (Women’s): was $110 now $89 at ASICS America These trail running shoes are equipped with a solid rubber outsole and an advanced tread pattern for traversing uphill and downhill with ease. They’re also quite comfy, thanks to a stretchy mesh upper that moves with your foot and FF Blast cushioning in the midsole.