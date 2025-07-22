Huge Asics sneaker sale is live from $49 — here's 11 back to school deals worth shopping now
I found the best deals in the Asics sneaker sale
Back to school season is approaching fast — and if you're looking to step up your sneaker game for the new semester, you've come to the right place. Asics makes some of the best running shoes around and right now, a few of our favorite models are on sale with epic discounts.
You can snag the popular Gel-Venture 10 trail running shoes on sale for $69 at Asics. Their Amplifoam cushioning and Gel technology makes them supportive and comfortable, whether you’re walking to class or hitting the track. They’re a steal with this $20 discount. You can also grab the Asics Gel-Quantum Lyte II at the low price of $49.
So don't wait — grab a new pair of sneakers for a stylish and successful school year. Keep scrolling to check out all the best deals in Asics’ sale.
Asics Deals
These casual sneakers have Asics' tech on board to make them more comfortable and supportive. Their mesh upper makes them lightweight and breathable, and they have Gel technology to reduce impact on your feet. Their sporty design makes them look cool to boot.
These budget-friendly running shoes just got even cheaper thanks to this Asics sale. The Asics Jolt 5 feature a breathable mesh upper and soft AMPLIFOAM cushioning underfoot.
These sleek, breathable sneakers are a great option for a wide range of workouts, including running, jogging and walking. They're lightweight and grippy while gel cushioning ensures a comfy ride.
The Asics Gel-Sonoma 8 is a solid, no-frills trail running shoe built for comfort and grip on uneven terrain. It’s a good option if you want reliable cushioning and support without spending a fortune.
These shoes are a heavenly mashup of Asics’ Trail Scout and Gel-Excite shoes, providing a durable upper and plenty of traction for tackling off-road trails alongside plush midsole comfort, thanks to Amplifoam Plus tech in the midsole.
The ASICS Gel-Excite Trail 2 is a solid choice for light trail runs and weekend hikes. It's a shoe that offers comfortable cushioning and a reliable grip without weighing you down.
These shoes are excellent for trail runs, with a traction pattern designed to support you on outdoor terrain. They also feature Rearfoot GEL to absorb impact and super-soft AMPLIFOAM cushioning.
These shoes were made for the great outdoors! The durable sneakers will provide good grip on off-road surfaces and its trail-specific outsole is functional for providing advanced traction.
These trail running shoes are equipped with a solid rubber outsole and an advanced tread pattern for traversing uphill and downhill with ease. They’re also quite comfy, thanks to a stretchy mesh upper that moves with your foot and FF Blast cushioning in the midsole.
Although a fairly modest discount, this shoe is currently at its lowest price in 30 days. It's regarded as a comfy and versatile sneaker that suits neutral runners in particular.
For those looking for a bouncy response from their running shoe, the Dynablast 5 may be right up your alley. With FF Blast Plus cushioning in the midsole and an Ahar Lo outsole rubber, the shoes are very responsive with every step and provide cloudlike comfort from start to finish.
