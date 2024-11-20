I'm an avid runner and these are my 5 favorite New Balance Black Friday deals

As long as I've been a runner, New Balance has been one of my favorite brands. My current workhorse shoe for everyday running is the 1080v13, and I ran last year's New York Marathon in the SuperComp Elite v3. Overall, I love the consistent support every New Balance shoe I've tested offers.

It's not always easy to splurge on a new pair of running shoes. But thanks to a handful of Black Friday deals I've found on some of New Balance's best shoes, you don't have to break the bank to score a quality pair. These deals include budget picks like the Propel v4 for $73, which is 33% off, and top-shelf racing models like the aforementioned SC Elite v3 for $32 off.

We're not sure how long these deals will stick around, so if you see something you like, we recommend hopping on it as quick as you can. Many of these deals are also size- or color-specific, so I've spelled out the details on how to maximize your savings with each pair.

FuelCell Propel v4: was $109 now $73 @ Amazon

If you want to get used to the feel of a shoe with a plate insert but aren't ready to shell out hundreds on a carbon-plated racer, the Propel is an excellent foray into the tech that doesn't blow your budget wide open. It uses a TPU plate to give you similar toe-off propulsion without as much of the stiffness that makes carbon shoes difficult to approach as a newbie. Shop the Propel v4 for women at $100.

Fresh Foam X 1080v13: was $164 now $108 @ Zappos

This stability shoe is my current go-to for long runs and recovery days. It's not made to win any races, but it's supportive, durable, and planted with every stride thanks to its wide, sturdy outsole and well-cushioned midsole. Shop the 1080v13 for women at $131.

FuelCell Rebel v3: was $129 now $110 @ Amazon

Looking for a budget-friendly speedwork shoe? The Rebel v3 presents just that with a lightweight, breathable shoe that prioritizes minimalism. It has an ultra-thin upper with a gusseted tongue for breathability and fewer hot spots, and its plate-free midsole uses a blissfully energetic slab of FuelCell foam to give you a more lively stride. Shop the Rebel v3 for women at $107.

FuelCell SuperComp Trail: was $199 now $147 @ Zappos

Borrowing some cool carbon fiber tech from the SuperComp Elite, this plated trail shoe is a fantastic pick for race day on mixed terrain. The plate in these shoes is designed not only to put energy back into your strides, but also to add some extra stability on dubious terrain. Shop the SuperComp Trail for women at $179.