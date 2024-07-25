Hurry! My favorite waterproof Arc’teryx trail running shoe is $40 off right now
The Arc’teryx Norvan LD 3 GTX is reduced by 20% at REI
Running shoes that help you through tough runs tend to hold a special place in your heart, and I have a great deal of affection for the Arc’teryx Norvan LD 3 GTX waterproof trail running shoe because it kept my feet dry and warm on several long trail runs in freezing conditions in Scotland last winter.
It’s one of the best trail running shoes you can get and my favorite waterproof off-road shoe. The only thing I don’t love about it is the normal price of $200, so it’s great to see REI slice over $40 off that price to bring it down to $159 in its sale.
Arc’teryx Norvan LD 3 GTX: was $200 now $159 @ REI
Four colors of the Norvan LD 3 waterproof trail shoe are included in the REI sale, but only two of them have a wide range of sizes available — the blue and pink versions. Both men’s and women’s sizes are listed for the shoe, which is a terrific waterproof sneaker that can handle a wide range of off-road terrain and is comfortable for runs of any distance.
The waterproof upper is a crucial feature of the shoe, and it kept my feet dry even when stepping through ice into puddles or splashing along shallow streams of water on my runs in Scotland. It’s also good for keeping your feet warm on winter runs when it’s dry, and the Gore-Tex liner still breathes quite nicely, so my feet didn’t overheat if the temperature was a bit milder.
I also really liked the midsole on the shoe, which was comfortable and stable over long distances. The cushioning isn’t maxed out like on some shoes, which means the Norvan LD 3 feels a bit more nimble when tackling climbs, but there’s also enough protection underfoot for when running downhill fast.
The 4mm lugs on the outsole have gripped well for me on a range of terrains, including frozen grass, mud and rocky paths, and it’s also a comfortable shoe to use for long stretches of road running if you’re on a mixed terrain route.
Even with the discount, the Arc’teryx Norvan LD 3 GTX is an expensive trail shoe, but if you regularly battle the elements on your trail runs, it could make all the difference to your enjoyment of the sport. If you like the sound of the shoe but don’t need the waterproof upper, REI has also discounted the regular Arc’teryx Norvan LD 3, which is available in a couple of sizes for $131.
Nick Harris-fry is an experienced health and fitness journalist, writing professionally since 2012. He spent nine years working on the Coach magazine and website before moving to the fitness team at Tom’s Guide in 2024. Nick is a keen runner and also the founder of YouTube channel The Run Testers, which specialises in reviewing running shoes, watches, headphones and other gear.
Nick ran his first marathon in 2016 after six weeks of training for a magazine feature and subsequently became obsessed with the sport. He now has PBs of 2hr 27min for the marathon and 15min 30sec for 5K, and has run 13 marathons in total, as well as a 50-mile ultramarathon.
He runs 50-80 miles a week and races regularly with his club, which gives him a lot of opportunity to test out running gear: he has tested and reviewed hundreds of pairs of running shoes, as well as fitness trackers, running watches, sports headphones, treadmills, and all manner of other kit. Nick is also a qualified Run Leader in the UK.