Hurry! My favorite waterproof Arc’teryx trail running shoe is $40 off right now

Running shoes that help you through tough runs tend to hold a special place in your heart, and I have a great deal of affection for the Arc’teryx Norvan LD 3 GTX waterproof trail running shoe because it kept my feet dry and warm on several long trail runs in freezing conditions in Scotland last winter.

It’s one of the best trail running shoes you can get and my favorite waterproof off-road shoe. The only thing I don’t love about it is the normal price of $200, so it’s great to see REI slice over $40 off that price to bring it down to $159 in its sale.

Arc’teryx Norvan LD 3 GTX: was $200 now $159 @ REI

Four colors of the Norvan LD 3 waterproof trail shoe are included in the REI sale, but only two of them have a wide range of sizes available — the blue and pink versions. Both men’s and women’s sizes are listed for the shoe, which is a terrific waterproof sneaker that can handle a wide range of off-road terrain and is comfortable for runs of any distance.

The waterproof upper is a crucial feature of the shoe, and it kept my feet dry even when stepping through ice into puddles or splashing along shallow streams of water on my runs in Scotland. It’s also good for keeping your feet warm on winter runs when it’s dry, and the Gore-Tex liner still breathes quite nicely, so my feet didn’t overheat if the temperature was a bit milder.

I also really liked the midsole on the shoe, which was comfortable and stable over long distances. The cushioning isn’t maxed out like on some shoes, which means the Norvan LD 3 feels a bit more nimble when tackling climbs, but there’s also enough protection underfoot for when running downhill fast.

The 4mm lugs on the outsole have gripped well for me on a range of terrains, including frozen grass, mud and rocky paths, and it’s also a comfortable shoe to use for long stretches of road running if you’re on a mixed terrain route.