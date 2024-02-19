My favorite Patagonia cap is back on sale for 42% off during Presidents' Day

I used to buy cheap caps, the type you pick up for a few dollars that (inevitably) break after just a few months. Then, when I was on vacation in Canada a few years ago, mine ripped and I needed a new cap, so I picked up the Patagonia Airshed Cap on sale. At the time, I was after a casual hat I could wear on occasional walks, but it turned out to be one of my best purchases in recent years.

Right now, the Patagonia Airshed Cap is just $26.99 at Patagonia. That's 42% off and one of the best Presidents Day sales today. That’s actually cheaper than when I got mine, and the lightweight hat has a customizable fitting at the back, so it’s always stayed in place, even on stormy days. I wear it a lot, so it does get dirty, but you can pop it in a cold wash to give it a spruce up.

Patagonia Airshed Cap: was $45 now $26 @ Patagonia

The Patagonia Airshed Cap is made from recycled fishing nets and plastics and has an adjustable fit and a water-repellent coating to keep you dry in wet weather. Plus, it has a lightweight, breathable fabric to keep you cool in the warmer months. It comes in six colors, though only the Wavy Blue variant is on sale right now.

Of course, the fit and quality of the cap are important, but I was also pleased to find a more sustainable and ethical alternative to my previous cheap hats. The crown and bill are recycled polyester with a water-repellent coating, while the bill is made from recycled fishing nets.

The water-repellent coating is especially helpful when you’re outdoors in the rain. I really don’t like water getting on my face or in my eyes, and the cap keeps my hair dry and my face clear. Plus, during warmer summer weather, the breathable fabric helps stop my head getting too sweaty.

And although Patagonia lists the hat in men’s and women’s versions, it’s actually the same cap. My partner would occasionally wear mine, but she ended up liking it so much (especially when we’re out on dog walks) that she got her own too.

At this time of year, it’s a good way to keep dry in the late-winter weather, but you may also be after a new jacket to keep properly warm. Fortunately, one of our favorite Columbia jackets is down to just $55 right now, while the REI Presidents Day sale brings the cost of Patagonia and The North Face jackets below $150.