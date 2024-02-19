Forget Patagonia — my favorite high-tech Columbia insulated jacket is now just $55 at REI

Columbia is a brand known for packing out their jackets with supremely cozy insulation without compromising on fit, performance, or versatility.

The heat-holding Pike Lake jacket uses Columbia's famous Omni-Heat thermal reflective technology, plus it's a good-looking bit of kit. You can now save a whopping 60% off at REI, which means the jacket is now just $55. Bargain.

If you're not sure what to expect from the jacket, it's great for hiking, but we rate it for general outdoor wear, too. I love wearing Columbia apparel to teach outdoors and walk the dog, so you can rest assured you can squeeze multiple uses out of this jacket if hiking isn't your thing.

Columbia Omni-Heat Pike Lake insulated jacket: was $140 now $55 @ REI

Save 60% on the Pike Lake jacket, which features Columbia's popular Omni-Heat insulation. The heat-holding thermal reflective lining helps regulate your body temperature and there's plenty of plush padding to keep you snug. At just $55, this is a total steal, and we definitely recommend moving fast, as this model has been discontinued on REI.

The thermarator polyester synthetic insulation is super snug. You can also benefit from the Omni-Heat thermal reflective tech that makes Columbia so popular with its crowd and helps regulate body temperature by reflecting and retaining your body heat

I've worn several Omni-Heat items, and the design is seriously amazing. In fact, I wore another Columbia jacket to hike the Alps and learned just how effective the Omni technology can be.

For those colder conditions, the jacket also has a high chin guard, zippered pockets, including a security pocket on the inside jacket and drawstrings to help create a versatile fit.

If this one isn't for you, we've got more deals on outerwear and gear with REI’s Presidents’ Day sale items. Arc’teryx has gear on sale right now for a limited time, and so does Carhartt with beanies for just $11. How long these deals will last is anyone's guess, so we recommend jumping on them fast.