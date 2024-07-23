Will putting your mattress on the floor help you sleep cooler? I'm a sleep writer, here's what I think

Summer has arrived, bringing with it uncomfortably hot nights and disrupted sleep. If you’re struggling to beat the heat and it’s impacting your slumber, you might be wondering if placing your mattress on the floor will help keep you cool. The short answer is yes. The long answer is… yes, but I still wouldn’t — and I’ll explain why below.

The best mattresses of 2024 all boast some degree of temperature regulation. However, heat waves and hot flashes often require specialist cooling technology. And if you don’t have that, you might be exploring other ways to cool down fast.

Placing your mattress on the floor can have cooling benefits, as hot air rises while cool air lingers closer to ground level. However, placing your mattress directly on the floor has some drawbacks, including being more susceptible to mold and mildew and closer to allergens like dust mites. Here, I'll explore in closer detail why placing your mattress directly on the floor isn't recommended, plus outline other ways to sleep cool this summer.

Does placing your mattress on the floor help you sleep cooler?

In theory, placing your mattress directly on the floor does help you stay cool. That’s because hot air rises, while cool air lingers close to the ground. So by placing your mattress on the floor, you are sleeping in the coolest part of the room.

However, bed frames and foundations elevate your mattress off the ground, helping air to circulate beneath the bed. By placing your mattress directly on the ground, it’s more likely to trap heat due to the reduced airflow. This means that even though you’re sleeping in the coolest part of your bedroom, your bed will still overheat when your mattress is on the floor.

Why you shouldn't place your mattress on the floor

Most mattresses made today are designed to be used in conjunction with a bed frame or foundation, but where you place your mattress ultimately comes down to your personal preference. However, I would advise against placing your mattress on the floor for the following reasons:

More susceptible to mold and mildew: The lack of ventilation caused by placing your mattress directly on the floor traps heat, creating the perfect environment for mold and mildew to thrive. This is especially true for memory foam mattresses, which are more prone to mold due to its porous material.

The lack of ventilation caused by placing your mattress directly on the floor traps heat, creating the perfect environment for mold and mildew to thrive. This is especially true for memory foam mattresses, which are more prone to mold due to its porous material. Closer to allergens: Placing your mattress on the floor means you're closer to allergens, like dirt, dust mites and other pests that can aggravate allergies.

Placing your mattress on the floor means you're closer to allergens, like dirt, dust mites and other pests that can aggravate allergies. Can void your warranty: Some mattress brands stipulate that your mattress needs to be placed on a compatible bed frame in order for your warranty to be valid. If you're unsure, check the small print of your warranty.

Some mattress brands stipulate that your mattress needs to be placed on a compatible bed frame in order for your warranty to be valid. If you're unsure, check the small print of your warranty. Sleeps hotter: Placing your mattress on a bed frame or foundation elevates it off the ground, helping air to circulate beneath the bed. By placing your mattress directly on the ground, it’s more likely to trap heat.

How to sleep cooler tonight — 3 expert tips

Thankfully, placing your mattress on the floor isn't the only tool at your disposal in your battle against the heat this summer. When we spoke to Edward Gorst, Sleep Coach and Sleep Expert for Panda London, earlier this year he shared his tips to sleeping cool, in addition to investing in the best cooling mattress or cooling mattress topper.

1. Place your fan near an open window

As the mercury rises, having a fan to hand can bring welcome relief. However, where you place your fan is important. Gorst advises you to place your fan near an open window close to your bed.

"This can make a significant difference in maintaining a comfortable temperature throughout the night," the sleep coach explains. "Ideally have the fan directing airflow towards your body and not your face, as this can be irritating when trying to sleep."

2. Invest in breathable bedding

Specialist cooling mattress and mattress toppers employ the latest technology to help keep temperatures low. To get the best out of your cooling mattress, opt for lightweight material like cotton or linen.

"These fabrics are breathable and help wick away moisture, keeping you cooler throughout the night," says Gorst. "Consider using a lighter duvet or just use a top sheet and a light blanket for those occasional cooler nights."

3. Be strategic about when you open your window

When your bedroom feels hot and stuffy, it can be tempting to open your window wide. However, Gorst advises that you wait until the outside temperature is cooler than the inside temperature.



"At night when the temperature outside drops below the inside temperature, open windows to let in cooler air," advises Gorst. "This is often most effective in the late evening or early morning. Also, use window screens to keep insects out while allowing air to circulate freely."