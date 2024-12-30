Why you should always deep clean your mattress after your holiday guests leave

Christmas is a great time for catching up with friends and family and if you’re playing host to out-of-town guests then you’ll have already put plenty of work into making your guest bedroom a warm, cozy sanctuary to enjoy the festivities. But what about when your guests leave? There’s one important task that often gets overlooked once the decorations come down and that's deep cleaning your mattress.

Even the best mattress needs proper care and attention, especially after hosting holiday visitors. Whether your guests stay for a weekend or throughout the entire holiday season, giving your mattress a thorough clean isn’t just about maintaining hygiene — it’s also about preserving your bed and ensuring a healthy sleeping environment for years to come.

In this guide I will share with you why post-holiday mattress cleaning is crucial as well as sharing top tips on how to bring your mattress back to it’s pre-festivities glory. From tackling unwanted stains to removing allergens, these tips will help you maintain a clean and inviting guest room long after Santa has paid a visit.

Why you should deep clean your mattress after guests stay

1. There could be spills and stains left behind

The holiday season brings plenty of opportunities for spills and accidents — from morning coffee in bed to a child waking up in a strange environment and having an accident. But while your guests may have tried to clean any visible stains, some liquids can seep deep into the fibers of your mattress without proper treatment.

These hidden stains can then lead to unpleasant odors and potential damage to your mattress's internal structure. Quick action can prevent permanent staining and also keep your mattress in good shape, especially when dealing with liquids such as coffee, red wine or urine.

(Image credit: Getty)

2. Remove dead skin, sweat and odors

We all shed dead skin cells and sweat whilst we sleep. During the night an average person will shed around 200,000,000 skin cells every hour and sweat around 200 millilitres per eight hours of sleep. All of this can get absorbed in to your mattress.

This creates the perfect environment for bacteria growth which then leads to bad smells, staining and can leave you feeling unwell. This is even more relevant during the holiday period as heated rooms and large meals can increase sweating — even if it’s cold outside. Regular cleaning means you remove all traces of sweat, dead skin cells and other allergens keeping your sleep surface fresh and hygienic.

3. Ensure there are no dust mites or bed bugs left behind

Holidays guests are often traveling to and from various locations and increasing their use of public transport. And one Christmas gift you don't want from family and friends is bed bugs. Bed bugs can travel in luggage or on clothing and make their home in your mattress or other soft furnishings.

Dust mites can also be an issue, feasting on the dead skin cells left behind by your overnight guests. Dust mites can rapidly multiply in warm, humid environments so they can be more of an issue during the holidays as windows are usually kept closed and the heating is on. The best way to tackle both bed bugs and dust mites is regular cleaning and also investing in a best mattress protector which will protect your mattress from bugs entering.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

My top 3 mattress cleaning methods

I write about mattress cleaning a lot and after researching and testing various mattress cleaning techniques, here are my three foolproof mattress cleaning methods that consistently deliver excellent results.

1. Vacuum the surface

This may sound simple but vacuuming the surface of your mattress on a regular basis can make a huge difference. You don’t need to buy a special vacuum cleaner to do this, just use the upholstery attachment and after you’ve stripped off all your bedding go over the surface of the mattress paying special attention to the seams, tufts and crevices where dust and debris tend to accumulate.

Also, vacuum the sides of the mattress and your bed frame if it is made from a fabric material. Vacuuming your mattress will remove any loose dirt, dead skin cells, and dust mites, creating a clean, fresh surface.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2. Use baking powder

Baking soda is one of the best products you can use when it comes to cleaning your mattress, not only does it work, but it's all natural too. There are a few different ways you can use baking soda depending on the type of cleaning job you’re trying to tackle, for example, if you’re trying to get rid of a stubborn stain, you could use it to make a paste like my homemade stain remover.

But it can also be used to just freshen up your mattress and remove any odors by sprinkling a layer over the surface — my top tip is to use a flour sifter for this so you have an even coating. Then leave for at least 4-6 hours (preferably overnight if you can) this will absorb all moisture and odors.

Baking soda really works wonders on lingering smells. After you’ve left the baking soda for the desired amount of time, just vacuum it up to remove all traces of the powder.

3. Steam the surface

Whilst steam cleaning isn’t suitable for all mattress types, like memory foam, it is a highly effective method. The hot steam kills dust mites, bed bugs and any bacteria that could be lingering on the surface, all whilst breaking down stains and removing odors.

You can use a dedicated steam cleaner or even steam clean your mattress with your iron. To do this, work in sections across your mattress holding the steamer around 6 inches away from the surface, be careful not to over-saturate the bed and if you think it's getting a little too wet, lift it slightly higher. Always open up your windows when completing this task so you can promote airflow around the room and allow the mattress to fully dry before making the bed.

How often should you clean your mattress?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cleaning your mattress should be a regular task that you add into your normal routine. Try to vacuum the surface and use the baking soda tip at least once a month. But I would advise to vacuum the surface each time you change your bed sheets, especially if you suffer from allergies or have pets.

When it comes to deep cleaning your mattress, this doesn’t need to be done as often but you should do it at least once every six months. However, after hosting holiday guests, it’s essential to clean the mattress as soon as they depart, regardless of when you last cleaned it. For frequently used guest rooms, consider deep cleaning between each set of visitors.

When it comes to any spills or stains, it’s imperative that you act quickly and tackle them as soon as they occur. For any liquid on the mattress grab a paper towel and blot the area to remove any excess moisture. Then follow my tips on how to clean urine from a mattress — these methods cover almost all liquid spills and accidents.

A regular mattress cleaning routine really is the key to optimal hygiene and you’ll sleep a lot better too. It can also be the key to ensuring that your mattress lasts for its entire lifespan and stays cozy and comfortable for the entire time.