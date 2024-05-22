Which Tempur-Pedic hybrid mattress should you buy in Memorial Day sales?

If you’re looking for a good quality hybrid mattress and you have a healthy budget, then look no further than Tempur-Pedic, a mattress brand renowned for their well-crafted beds.

Tempur-Pedic is one of the best mattress brands for exceptional comfort, which is underpinned by unique memory foam material which was originally developed by NASA. When used in tandem with individually wrapped coils, Tempur-Pedic's hybrid mattresses combine the pressure relief and motion isolation of the Tempur memory foam with the bounce and support of traditional innerspring coils.

With many mattress brands already offering large reductions on their beds ahead of the Memorial Day mattress sales, now is one of the best time to invest in a new bed. But which Tempur-Pedic hybrid mattress is best for you? In this guide we will be focussing on the Tempur-Cloud Hybrid, Tempur ProAdapt and the Tempur-Pedic ProBreeze, helping you to choose between them.

What is a Tempur-Pedic mattress?

Tempur-Pedic is renowned for its unique Tempur-Material, which was initially developed at NASA to absorb the G-Force of astronauts travelling to space. Tempur-Pedic has developed this product into its own unique foam for mattresses, providing outstanding pressure relief and support for all types of sleepers.

Tempur-Pedic mattresses have an open cellular structure that will adapt to your weight, shape and temperature so you’ll feel supported where you need it the most. Unlike other memory foam mattresses, you’re able to move around without feeling stuck in to your bed.

Tempur-Pedic has a full range of mattresses on the market and each of the ones we all feature in this article all have a memory foam counterpart. Like the best hybrid mattresses, Tempur-Pedic hybrid mattresses combine that famous Tempur-Pedic memory foam with coils, so you can enjoy the benefits of memory foam with a more responsive feel. But which Tempur-Pedic hybrid mattress is best for your sleep? Let's take a look.

Tempur-Pedic Hybrid Mattresses: Price & Trial

Like some of the best luxury mattresses, Tempur-Pedic generally command a higher price tag. There are a few reasons for this but mostly it’s because they’re an established brand with high-quality mattress build.

Tempur-Pedic sales don’t tend to run very often. Instead they hold off for larger sales events such as Black Friday, President’s Day or Memorial Day to offer the better discounts. Typically, you don’t see more than $300 off during any sales event but they do occasionally offer deals including bedding bundles, so it is worth keeping this in mind if you’re planning to purchase.

The cheapest of the three mattresses we are going to be talking about today is the Tempur-Cloud. This mattress starts at $1,899 and you can purchase a queen size Tempur-Cloud for just $2,199. The Tempur-Cloud isn’t included in any current sales so this is the best price that you’re likely to see until later in the year when Black Friday sales launch.

(Image credit: Tempur-Pedic)

The Tempur-Adapt sits in the middle and prices on this mattress currently start at $2,699 (was $2,899). Savings are tiered with this mattress and you can save up to $300. Currently, you can get yourself a Tempur-Adapt Hybrid mattress in queen size for $3,199 (was $3,399).

The Tempur-Breeze is the most expensive with prices starting from $3,799 (was $4,099). Each of the mattresses in this range have $300 off regardless of the size so you can get a queen size Tempur-Breeze for $4299 (was $4,599).

All of these mattresses have a 90-night sleep trial. It’s worth noting that if you plan on returning any mattress back to Tempur-Pedic they are subject to a $175 return fee to cover the shipping.

The Tempur-Cloud has free shipping and is delivered via UPS as it one of Tempur-Pedic’s best mattress in a box solutions. The Tempur Adapt and Tempur-Breeze come with free white glove delivery so they will deliver to a room of your choice.

All three mattresses have a 10-year warranty. So if your new mattress has a manufacturer’s defect within 10 years of purchase, Tempur-Pedic will either replace or repair it.

Tempur-Pedic Hybrid Mattresses: Design

Tempur-Pedic are synonymous with memory foam mattresses, which are known for their pressure-relieving comfort. But for those who are looking for a little more bounce and responsiveness, not to mention cooling powers, the hybrid line up is the perfect solution. Let’s delve in to the design features of the three most popular Tempur-Pedic hybrid mattresses: Tempur-Cloud Hybrid, Tempur-ProAdapt Hybrid, and Tempur-Breeze Hybrid.

Each of these mattresses has a different makeup and design elements that make them unique, but two core elements they all share is the high-quality innerspring system and the propriety Tempur-Pedic memory foam layers.

The Tempur-Cloud is the entry-level hybrid out of the three mattresses featured in this guide. And the one big difference with this mattress is that it is a mattress in a box. It is 10” deep and has four distinct internal layers starting with a Tempur comfort layer, followed by a Tempur support layer before a layer of 1,000 spring coils and finished with a premium foam base layer. This is a pretty standard hybrid design that will suit all styles of sleeper with each element delivering pressure-reliving comfort throughout the night.

The Tempur-ProAdapt is designed more for sleepers who want to reduce aches and pains. Unlike the Tempur-Cloud, this mattress is better suited to back sleepers who want to benefit from the exceptional support with side sleepers finding it a little too firm. This mattress comes in three different pressure relief models including the legendary, advanced and ultimate.

(Image credit: Tempur-Pedic)

We are focussing on the ProAdapt model which offers sleepers up to 20% more pressure relief. This mattress has just three internal layers made up of a ventilated Tempur-Material, an Advanced relief material and then a layer of what Tempur-Pedic call a propriety hybrid technology ,which is over 1,000 premium spring coils. This makes it easier to move around on the surface but also offers additional edge support, which is great news for those who like to sleep close to the edge.

The Tempur-Breeze is dedicated to keeping hot sleepers cool and is the most expensive mattress in the line up. With a 12" profile, it's also the thickest of all the mattresses we’ve featured. There are then three internal layers which are covered with a SmartClimate cover that is not only cool to the touch but also wicks excess heat away from the body. The first internal layer is a heat-diffusing layer that absorbs excess heat throughout the night and gives off a cooling effect there is then a ventilated advanced relief material, this helps with airflow but also relieves pressure points and finally a layer of over 1,000 coil springs.

TEMPUR-PEDIC HYBRID MATTRESSES: SUPPORT & COMFORT

The three Tempur-Pedic mattresses we’ve featured combine innovative coil technology with one or more layers of the Tempur-Material. That means that each mattress is pretty much suitable for all types of sleeper. However, if you move around a lot at night and like to sleep in different positions, the Tempur-Cloud would be a good fit.

If you like to sleep on your back or you have back pain, the Tempur-AdaptPro is a sturdy choice. The Tempur-Breeze Hybrid is not only a great choice for all sleeping positions, but it’s a must-have if you sleep hot and often find yourself waking up feeling as though you’re overheating.

When it comes to firmness ratings, all of these mattresses have a medium tension rating. Although, the Tempur-Pedic memory foam can feel more on the firm side the springs help soften things up. If you’re not used to sleeping on memory foam, you may find this a bit of an adjustment so we recommend trying it out for the full 90-night trial before you make any decisions.

(Image credit: Tempur-Pedic)

Another element that all of these mattresses have in common is how well they isolate motion. If you’re sharing a bed with a restless partner then you’ll notice a huge difference with a Tempur-Pedic hybrid mattress.

As we briefly mentioned in the above section, temperature regulation is an important feature when buying a mattress and something that two out of the three of these mattresses tackle effectively. Very hot sleepers may find the Tempur-Cloud too warm. Whilst the Tempur-ProAdapt uses ventilated Tempur-Material which encourages additional airflow and breathability whilst still offering the right level of pressure-relieving support. The Tempur-Breeze takes this a step further with a layer of Pure Cool® Material and Ventilated Advanced relief coupled with a cool to touch cover, this is one of the best cooling mattresses we’ve come across.

Edge support is another important feature, but whilst the Tempur-ProAdapt and Tempur-Breeze do a great job of offering sleepers exceptional edge support, the Tempur-Cloud lacks this and as our tester shared during the Tempur-Cloud mattress review, it isn’t that comfortable if you like to sit on the bed relaxing.

TEMPUR-PEDIC HYBRID MATTRESSES: WHICH SHOULD YOU BUY

Buy the Tempur-Cloud if...

✅ You’re on a budget: Whilst this is in no means a budget mattress, compared to the other Tempur-Pedic hybrid mattresses this one offers exceptionally good value. And when you buy a Tempur-Pedic it really is an investment, you’re getting a quality mattress that has stood the test of time.

✅ If you want plush comfort but pressure relief: If you want the plush, comfortable feel of Tempur-Pedic memory foam but need a good enough of pressure relief and support this mattress is perfect. It provides more of a plush feel that the other hybrids as it has a comfort layer that is soft, responsive and cushioned every pressure point.

✅ You sleep on your side, back or stomach: Whatever your sleeping style, the Tempur-Cloud will suit you. The responsiveness of the coils means you’ll be able to move around freely so a great choice for anyone who moves around a lot at night.

Tempur-Cloud Hybrid Mattress: was from $1,899 | now $1,899 at Tempur-Pedic

The Tempur-Cloud is perfect for all sleepers but side sleepers will find it super comfortable. This mattress isn’t included in any sales but it is really good value for a Tempur-Pedic mattress and the cheapest in the range of hybrids we’ve featured. This mattress comes with a 90 night trial, free shipping and has a 10-year warranty. Plus, unlike other Tempur-Pedic mattresses this one comes vacuum packed and rolled for your convenience.

Buy the Tempur-AdaptPro Hybrid if...

✅ You sleep on your back: This mattress is perfect for back sleepers as it has two layers of Tempur-Material and advanced pressure relief that offers up to 20% more support.

✅ You suffer with aches and pains: If you’re waking up with aches and pains in the morning then the Tempur-Material used will absorb any movements you make and help to ease the pressure on your joints and pressure points.

✅ You like to feel some bounce: Whilst memory foam is super comfortable the 1000+ premium springs will add that little bit of bounce that makes it easier to move around at night as well as providing additional pressure relief.

Tempur-AdaptPro hybrid mattress: From was $2,899 | now $2,699 at Tempur-Pedic

With up to $300 off this line of mattresses, you can enjoy cradling comfort with a responsive feel for less. A queen size Tempur-AdaptPro is down to $3,199 and is the best deal you’ll find on this mattress. There is also a 90 night sleep trial, a 10 year warranty and free white glove delivery with this mattress.

Buy the Tempur-Breeze if...

✅ You’re a hot sleeper: This is one of the best cooling mattresses around at the moment. This mattress has been designed to keep hot sleepers cool with a cooling cover and then a layer of Pure Cool material as well as a layer of ventilated relief material and over 1000 coiled springs there is no way you’ll over heat on this bed.

✅ You want a luxury feel: This mattress is 12” deep and with a SmartClimate cover that is soft and cool to the touch, you’ll feel like you’re in heaven when you climb in to bed.

✅ You need good edge support: This mattress has exceptional edge support so if you like to sit on your bed and relax or maybe you sleep close to the edge, you’ll feel comfortable and secure. Plus, if you need a bit of extra help getting out of bed in the morning you’ll be able to push down and not feel like you’re sinking in.