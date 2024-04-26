What is the Casper One mattress and should you buy it in Memorial Day sales?

Casper Mattress recently announced it was completely redesigning its range of memory foam and hybrid mattresses, including the discontinuation of the Original Casper Mattress. The Original has now been replaced by the Casper One, and is described by Casper as being "perfect for fans of the Casper Original." But is the One good enough to replace one of the best mattresses of the year for all sleepers and should you buy it in the Memorial Day sales?

We'll soon be testing the Casper One in all key areas and will report back our findings as soon as the review is complete. In the meantime, we're keen to get a closer look at Casper's new budget mattress and who should and shouldn't consider buying it in the Memorial Day mattress sales.

This medium-firm mattress looks ideal for stomach and back sleepers who want spinal support, but still enjoy cushioning around major pressure points. Although, like it’s predecessor, the Casper One is an all-foam mattress and these types of beds have been known to retain heat. So hot sleepers might be bette off with Casper Dream, a breathable hybrid instead. Here's what you need to know about the Casper One mattress...

The Casper One mattress: Overview

Pros Medium firm feel suits most people

Contouring foam to reduce pain

Align memory foam for extra support Cons May be too firm for lighter bodies

Foam could retain heat

The Casper One is an entry-level, all-foam mattress designed to offer an affordable and supportive sleep surface that's particularly well-suited for back and stomach sleepers who want more support and less sinkage. Side sleepers are also catered for as the top layer of the mattress is made using Casper’s Breathe Flex foam. Not only is this designed to be responsive, but also breathable.

Side and combination sleepers should also benefit from the layer of memory foam, there to provides pressure relief around the hips, neck and shoulders. At 11” heigh, the Casper One is slightly taller than average (most boxed beds are 10") and works with all standard bed frames and bases.

Casper has positioned it as the cheapest boxed bed you can buy from the brand (excluding the Casper Snug), and right now you can save up to 25% on the One in the new Casper mattress sale ahead of Memorial Day.

The Casper One: was from $875 | now $650 at Casper

The medium-firm 11" Casper One is designed for people seeking a budget-friendly memory foam bed to relieve aches and pains during sleep. It comes in a range of sizes from twin to Cal king, and every size is 25% off right now ahead of the Memorial Day sales. The reduces the price of a queen size Casper One mattress to $930 (was $1,245), which is competitive for a premium foam bed made by one of the best mattress in a box brands in America. You'll get free shipping, a 10-year warranty and 100-night sleep trial.

The Casper One mattress: Prices & trial

When at full MSRP the Casper One sits firmly in the mid-range tier and is one of the best memory foam mattresses currently available. However, we’ve never seen a time where there hasn’t been a sale on at Casper so you’ll never have to pay full price making this mattress more budget-mid range.

And there’s currently a 25% discount meaning that a queen size mattress will cost just $930 at Casper from the original price of $1,245. Casper tends to offer bigger discounts during holiday sales events such as President’s Day or Black Friday where they offer up to a 30% discount across the range. Casper also offer a 100-night sleep trial, free delivery and a 10-year warranty as standard.

The Casper One is one of Casper’s budget offerings. If you’re a side sleeper or you want something a little softer then for $545 you can upgrade to the Casper Dream which has replaced the Casper Hybrid.

The Casper Dream has added zonal support as well as individually pocketed flexed coils which means less motion transfer and additional support under the hips, waist and lower back. The Casper Dream is also currently enjoying a 25% discount, which reduces the price of a queen size Casper Dream mattress to $1,405 (was $1,875) at Casper.

The Casper One mattress: Design & materials

Top layer is made from Casper's Breathe Flex foam

A middle layer of memory foam for proper spinal alignment

A high-density base layer for extra support

The Casper One mattress has a four-layer design that combines breathable materials for comfort with pressure-relieving memory foam and a sturdy base for support and durability. The firm Casper core layer also works to help prevent your mattress from dipping and sagging over time.

(Image credit: Casper)

All foam mattresses are naturally warm by design but those who get a little warm overnight will find that the knit blend over and top layer of breathe flex foam will help to wick away moisture and provide better airflow so things don’t get too hot.

This mattress sits at around 11" deep which is ideal for helping reduce the motion transfer you’ll feel when sleeping with a restless partner and also heavier sleepers will find that this depth means they won’t sink all the way in to the mattress but rather just lie on top. Because the Casper One has a thinner comfort layer than some other Casper mattresses, it might not be ideal for side sleepers who require more plushness.

The Casper One mattress: Support & comfort

Medium-firm support for back and stomach sleepers

Align foam offers some cushioning

Top layer of breathable flex foam

The Casper One mattress has medium-firm tension which back and stomach sleepers will find super comfortable and supportive as it offers a firmer surface for ideal spinal alignment. The top layer of breathe flex foam also gives this mattress a bit of bounce and it’ll feel responsive, unlike traditional foam options.

Whilst this is great for moving around and comfort, it does mean that if you share a bed you may feel some motion transfer. The top layer will also help to promote some airflow meaning that it shouldn’t get too hot overnight but those who tend to sleep very hot may want to steer clear.

The second layer of align memory foam offers exceptional pressure relief particularly around the shoulder and hip area so even side sleepers will find some comfort with this mattress. This layer also properly supports the body meaning the spine will maintain it’s natural alignment through the night so no more waking up with stiffness or back pain.

The final layer is a firm foam base so heavier sleepers will find that they don’t sink too much into the mattress, although, that’s not great news for side sleepers who will miss out on the body-hugging comfort traditional memory foam mattresses offer.

Should you buy the Casper One mattress in Memorial Day sales?

Buy the Casper One mattress if...

✅ You’re a back or stomach sleeper: If you prefer to sleep on your back or stomach then you’ll benefit from the firm support and lack of sinkage that the Casper One offers.

✅ You like a bit of bounce: One thing that puts people off all foam mattresses is the lack of bounce. The Casper One however, does feel responsive thanks to that top layer of breathe flex foam, this makes it easier to change positions throughout the night as well as getting out of bed in the morning.

✅ If you share a bed: The Casper One mattress does well at isolating any movement so ideal for those who share a bed and want to reduce the amount of disruption from a restless partner.

Don't buy the Casper One mattress if...

❌ You’re a side sleeper: Whilst side sleepers may enjoy a bit of cushioning that comes with the layer of align foam this mattress doesn’t really have enough plush cushioning to leave side sleepers completely supported and comfortable.

❌ You like to sink in: If you like to get into bed and sink in to your mattress then the Casper One isn’t for you. This mattress has a layer of supportive base foam that stops that sinking, body hugging feeling so you will feel like you’re sleeping on top of the bed instead of in it. Heavier sleepers will benefit from this layer but lightweight sleepers may find it too firm.

❌ You get too hot at night: The layer of breathe flex foam does a good job of keeping this mattress as cool as it can but all foam mattresses do get very hot overnight. So if you’re a super hot sleeper it’s best to steer clear of this mattress and opt for a hybrid or innerspring instead.

Casper One mattress: the bottom line

If you suffer from stiff joints and back pain and need a bit of help keeping your spine perfectly aligned overnight then you’ll definitely benefit from sleeping on the Casper One mattress. If you like the cozy comforting feeling of sinking in your mattress or you’re a side sleeper then steer clear.

This mattress should also suit heavier sleepers who need to stay on top of the mattress, but lightweight sleepers could find it too firm. Those who sleep too hot also may want to steer clear because whilst it’s not as hot as other traditional memory foam mattresses, it might still retain too much heat if you're already dealing with night sweats and hot flashes (flushes).

The Casper One: Alternatives

Cocoon by Sealy Chill Mattress: from $839 | $539 at Cocoon by Sealy

Whilst the Cocoon Chill by Sealy isn't as firm as the Casper One, this medium memory foam mattress is also great for those who don't want to feel like they sink right in to the mattress. At 6 out of 10 on the firmness scale, it also offers good support for stomach sleepers. But the real difference is that it's ideal for those who get too hot overnight, thanks to the use of phase change material in the cover that dissipates heat and wicks away sweat. A queen is reduced to $699 ahead of Memorial Day and you'll get $179 of free sheets.

