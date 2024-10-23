This pillow top mattress topper has dropped to just $62 on Amazon — here's why I'd buy

If you're looking for a pillow top mattress topper to add a cushioning surface to your bed, I've found the budget-friendly deal for you. Right now, you can save up to 44% on the Sleep Innovations Dual Layer Mattress Topper at Amazon, with a queen size down to just $78 (was $139.99).

Even this year's best mattress can potentially benefit from a bed topper, as the best mattress toppers can add comfort and support on a budget. The Sleep Innovations Dual Layer Mattress Topper is perfect for bringing softness to a too-firm bed, offering three inches of plush, supportive memory foam combined with a one-inch cushioned pillow top cover.

The current price of the Sleep Innovations Dual Layer Mattress Topper is the lowest it has been in a year, and significantly cheaper than the previous price of $110. This is a great topper deal, and one to take advantage of ahead of the Black Friday mattress topper sales.

Sleep Innovations Dual Layer Mattress Topper

Was: $109.99

Now: $62

Saving: Up to $69.99 at Amazon Summary: Right now, Sleep Innovations Dual Layer 4 Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper has over 32,000 user reviews on Amazon and 70% of those are rated 5 stars. Customers praise its amazing value for money and the cloud-like comfort it provides. While we haven't had a chance to test this one out, the specs and features sound as though this pillow top mattress topper could be a contender for best cheap mattress topper and best memory foam mattress topper. It's four inches deep in total, making it a great thickness for most sleep positions and mattresses, and the elasticated washable cover works like a fitted sheet to keep the topper from shifting. While it's not the most cooling bed topper around, the pillow top and convoluted foam are designed to improve airflow for a more breathable sleep. Price history: The current deal is one of the cheapest prices we've seen on this bed topper for over a year. At the beginning of the month, a queen was reduced to $100, while last month it was around $110. For most of the year, however, it has remained at MSRP. Benefits: 30-day returns | Free shipping

What is a pillow top mattress topper?

The Sleep Innovations Dual Layer Mattress Topper differs to most pillow top mattress toppers. Many pillow top mattress toppers consist of a simple down or microfiber mattress toppers — essentially just mattress pads or quilted mattress covers.

While they provide a plush surface, buying a microfiber bed topper to soften up a firm mattress is a huge mistake. As they tend to be no thicker than one inch, a quilted pillow top on its own is too thin to make any difference to the firmness of a bed.

However, the Sleep Innovations Dual Layer Mattress Topper does things a little differently. Alongside the pillow top surface it provides three inches of plush, supportive memory foam, which is thick enough to change the feel of a mattress and provide pressure relief.