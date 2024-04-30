This king-size organic mattress just crashed to $897 at Walmart — why I’d buy it now

As a sleep writer, I know it's unlikely to get your hands on a king-size organic latex mattress for under $1,000, but Walmart's pre-Memorial Day deal just increased the chances. Right now, you can get $100 off the Allswell Organic 12" Hybrid Mattress at Walmart, taking it down to just $897.

Latex beds are some of the best mattresses on the market for a cool, natural sleep. They are a great investment, as they are long-lasting, non-toxic, and supportive. Their premium organic materials mean they can be quite expensive, which is why a mid-range certified-organic latex mattress like the Allswell Organic 12" Hybrid is such a steal.

While you don't get a sleep trial (which is standard with a lot of sleep brands), you do get free shipping, a 10-year warranty, and 90-day returns. Overall, this is a great deal on an organic mattress ahead of the Memorial Day mattress sales, and it's one you won't want to miss.

King-size Allswell Organic 12" Hybrid Mattress:

Was: $997

Now: from $897

Saving: up to $100 at Walmart

While the Allswell Organic 12" Hybrid Mattress may not be the least expensive of Allswell's best cheap mattress line-up, it's still boasts amazing value for a certified-organic latex mattress. In fact, it shares the same organic certifications as the best organic mattresses, including Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) certified cotton and wool and Global Organic Latex Standard (GOLS) certified Dunlop latex, which is denser, firmer, and more sustainable than Talalay latex. There's also a tier of 98% recycled steel coils for targeted support and responsiveness. While we haven't tested the mattress for ourselves yet, latex and organic cotton and wool are breathable (plus the springs act as ventilators) so we would definitely recommend this mattress to hot sleepers. However, it may be too firm for some side and lightweight sleepers. Benefits: Free shipping | 90-day returns | 10-year warranty



Price History: Back in February, Walmart knocked over 10% off all sizes of the Allswell Organic, but this month there only seems to be a discount on the king-size. The MSRP has also dropped, as the starting price used to be $747 (now $527).

Dunlop vs Talalay latex: What's the difference?

In the Dunlop vs Talalay debate, each type of latex comes with their own advantages. On the one hand, the sustainable method used to make Dunlop latex requires less processing, making it the eco-friendlier of the two. Its simpler production process also means its much cheaper, so its often found in budget-friendly organic latex beds. It's also firmer, denser and more durable than Talalay, but it can have a slightly uneven, bottom heavy feel. However, it's great for adding support to a mattress.

On the other hand, Talalay latex is softer and better at providing comfort and cushioning, and its more porous texture means it's slightly more breathable than Dunlop. However, whichever latex type you choose, you'll still be getting a high-quality, hypoallergenic material that's both good for the planet and your sleep.