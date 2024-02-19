The Siena Mattress is 50% off each month — here's why it's still the best buy in Presidents' Day sales
There are many cheap mattresses in the Presidents' Day sales, but you'll be hard-pressed to find one better than the Siena
The Siena Memory Foam is a budget-friendly memory foam mattress from Resident Home, the company behind Nectar and DreamCloud mattresses. The Siena Mattress is 50% off most months, so even though the sale price hasn't changed for Presidents' Day, it's still the one of the best budget options you'll find online at just $399 for a queen size Siena Mattress at Siena Sleep.
The Siena Memory Foam packs in a lot of mattress for the rock bottom price, so much so that it's made the ranks of our official guide to this year's best mattresses for all sleepers. It's an excellent choice for your main bed if you're on a tighter budget, and it's also a superb option for giving your guest room a makeover.
So if you're shopping today's Presidents’ Day mattress sales for a good budget bed for under $400 in a queen size, the Siena Memory Foam would be our top recommendation. The beauty is, because it's on sale for this price every day of the year, so have time to mull it over. Here's what you need to know...
Siena Memory Foam Mattress
Was: From $499
Now: From $199
Saving: Up to $449.50 at Siena Sleep
Summary: The Siena Memory Foam mattress is the best mattress in a box for people on a tight budget. With a firm feel, it’s particularly suited to stomach sleepers whose hips will be kept supported and spines aligned. Despite being a memory foam mattress, the Siena sleeps cool, and it also has impressive motion isolation and edge support. The mattress is 10” tall and made up of three foam layers that work together to contour to your body, provide stability and support, and draw away body heat. During testing for our Siena Memory Foam mattress review, we found the mattress much firmer than Siena’s rating of 6.5/10, rating it at a 9/10. The wider testing panel also agreed, meaning this mattress particularly suited for stomach sleepers. Back sleepers who like a firmer mattress with less give at the lumbar region should also enjoy sleeping on the Siena, but we think most side sleepers will find the mattress too firm to get comfortable on.
Price history: The Siena Memory Foam is 50% off in every size throughout the year. That means you don’t need to wait until a major sales event to pick up the mattress, but if you are in the market for a budget bed today, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better one than this at $399 for a queen. With prices starting at $199 for a twin, the Siena is one of the most budget-friendly options we’ve seen and rate highly.
Benefits: 180-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free shipping
How much should you spend on a mattress?
We recommend spending as much as you can afford on a mattress, because getting a good night’s sleep is vitally important to your health and wellbeing. That’s not to say that there aren’t bargains to be had and, with the market being so competitive, you can pick up some fantastic deals at major sales events.
Many of the top mattress in a box brands save money by eschewing traditional physical stores and just providing online shopping, with these savings also passing down to the customers. The best cheap mattresses tend to be made of all-foam, as these are cheaper to construct than hybrids.
Durability and quality of materials can be an issue at the budget end, which is why we recommend the Siena if you’re on a tight budget as it’s made from the same quality materials you’ll find in the Nectar Mattress. If you are on a tight budget, the Siena is the mattress to choose.
Get the BEST of Tom’s Guide daily right in your inbox: Sign up now!
Upgrade your life with the Tom’s Guide newsletter. Subscribe now for a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and hottest deals. Elevate your everyday with our curated analysis and be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets.
Jo Plumridge is an experienced mattress reviewer with several years' experience covering all things mattresses and sleep, and who tests memory foam, hybrid and organic mattresses. What Jo doesn't know about a boxed mattress isn't worth knowing, so naturally we tasked her with producing a series of features for Tom's Guide looking at all aspects of mattresses, from how to pick between latex and memory foam (it's a tricky one), to the seven mistakes people make when buying a mattress for the first time. When testing the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid for Tom's Guide, Jo said: "I loved the back support and pressure relief it offered. Plus, it looks far more expensive than it is."
Most Popular
By Jo Plumridge
By John Velasco