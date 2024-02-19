The Siena Mattress is 50% off each month — here's why it's still the best buy in Presidents' Day sales

The Siena Memory Foam is a budget-friendly memory foam mattress from Resident Home, the company behind Nectar and DreamCloud mattresses. The Siena Mattress is 50% off most months, so even though the sale price hasn't changed for Presidents' Day, it's still the one of the best budget options you'll find online at just $399 for a queen size Siena Mattress at Siena Sleep.

The Siena Memory Foam packs in a lot of mattress for the rock bottom price, so much so that it's made the ranks of our official guide to this year's best mattresses for all sleepers. It's an excellent choice for your main bed if you're on a tighter budget, and it's also a superb option for giving your guest room a makeover.

So if you're shopping today's Presidents’ Day mattress sales for a good budget bed for under $400 in a queen size, the Siena Memory Foam would be our top recommendation. The beauty is, because it's on sale for this price every day of the year, so have time to mull it over. Here's what you need to know...

Siena Memory Foam Mattress

Was: From $499

Now: From $199

Saving: Up to $449.50 at Siena Sleep Summary: The Siena Memory Foam mattress is the best mattress in a box for people on a tight budget. With a firm feel, it’s particularly suited to stomach sleepers whose hips will be kept supported and spines aligned. Despite being a memory foam mattress, the Siena sleeps cool, and it also has impressive motion isolation and edge support. The mattress is 10” tall and made up of three foam layers that work together to contour to your body, provide stability and support, and draw away body heat. During testing for our Siena Memory Foam mattress review , we found the mattress much firmer than Siena’s rating of 6.5/10, rating it at a 9/10. The wider testing panel also agreed, meaning this mattress particularly suited for stomach sleepers. Back sleepers who like a firmer mattress with less give at the lumbar region should also enjoy sleeping on the Siena, but we think most side sleepers will find the mattress too firm to get comfortable on. Price history: The Siena Memory Foam is 50% off in every size throughout the year. That means you don’t need to wait until a major sales event to pick up the mattress, but if you are in the market for a budget bed today, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better one than this at $399 for a queen. With prices starting at $199 for a twin, the Siena is one of the most budget-friendly options we’ve seen and rate highly. Benefits: 180-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free shipping

How much should you spend on a mattress?

We recommend spending as much as you can afford on a mattress, because getting a good night’s sleep is vitally important to your health and wellbeing. That’s not to say that there aren’t bargains to be had and, with the market being so competitive, you can pick up some fantastic deals at major sales events.

Many of the top mattress in a box brands save money by eschewing traditional physical stores and just providing online shopping, with these savings also passing down to the customers. The best cheap mattresses tend to be made of all-foam, as these are cheaper to construct than hybrids.

Durability and quality of materials can be an issue at the budget end, which is why we recommend the Siena if you’re on a tight budget as it’s made from the same quality materials you’ll find in the Nectar Mattress. If you are on a tight budget, the Siena is the mattress to choose.