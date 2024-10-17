The Saatva Graphite mattress topper is never on sale — here's why I'd still buy it now

The Saatva Graphite Memory Foam Mattress Topper adds great back support and superb temperature control to your bed, but there's a catch: you're unlikely to ever find it on sale. You can always buy a Graphite Memory Foam Mattress Topper at Saatva from $325, with a queen priced at $445. But I think the lack of discount shouldn't put you off shopping now, and here's why...

Saatva is the brand behind our No. 1 entry in this year's best mattress guide, and their best mattress toppers allow you to experience the luxury of a Saatva mattress for less. The Graphite Topper delivers spinal support and a cooler feel similar to the Saatva Classic Mattress, and it's a great way to refresh the feel of a bed without the hassle of a new mattress.

You'll rarely find a deal on the Saatva Graphite Mattress Topper, so if you've had your eye on it, don't wait for the Black Friday mattress topper sales — this mattress topper will likely stay at MSRP once the Black Friday mattress sales arrive. Plus, whenever you buy, you'll always get great extras: a 6-month sleep trial, free shipping, and a 1-year warranty.

Saatva Graphite Memory Foam Mattress Topper: from $325 at Saatva Summary: In our Saatva Graphite Memory Foam Mattress Topper review, testers praised the 3" bed topper for its back support, making it ideal for back sleepers needing relief from lumbar pain. In fact, its medium to medium-firm feel helped our lead tester get through a back injury. They also found this graphite-infused foam topper to sleep incredibly cool thanks to is breathable cotton cover and temperature-regulating graphite. Overall, the Saatva Graphite Memory Foam topper should be an excellent choice for hot sleepers, back sleepers, or those who want body-hugging comfort mixed with back support. However, it may not be firm enough for some stomach sleepers or heavier bodies, plus the cover is non-removable and spot-clean only. Price history: While there are regular Saatva mattress sales, most of them apply to mattresses only - especially deals that only discount orders over $1,000. In fact, the only time we've ever seen a discount on the topper is when Saatva puts on a bedding bundle offer, where you're required to buy a certain amount of bedding to unlock the deal. No good if all you want is a bed topper. Benefits: 180-night sleep trial | Free shipping | 1-year warranty

Where to buy Saatva mattress topper

The best place to buy a Saatva mattress topper is from the brand's official website, as this guarantees you all the extras, such as free shipping, 180-night sleep trials, and 1-year warranty. Recently, you have been able to buy from Amazon, but this only gets you 30-day returns, rather than a 6-month sleep trial.

If you want to try before you buy, there are Saatva viewing rooms located across America, which allow you to try out the brand's full range of products (including mattresses and toppers) before buying online.