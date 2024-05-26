The Nolah Original mattress feels like a Tempur-Pedic but costs only $942 for a queen in the Memorial Day sales

Good news for side sleepers who like the sink of memory foam – the Nolah Memorial Day Sale cuts 35% off the Nolah Original memory foam mattress, dropping the price of a queen to $942 (was $1,449). Even better, it comes with a free bedding accessory bundle that includes a pair of pillows, a set of sheets, and a mattress protector.

One of our sleep team went hands-on with the Nolah Original mattress and found its medium bed feel appealing for side sleepers. It's also a good choice for couples because of its low level of motion transfer. Notably, there's a hybrid version that doesn't include springs, but a layer of 'AirFoam Flex' foam that's shaped into waves to mimic the effects of coils. (The Nolah Original Hybrid costs around $150 more.)

Nolah is a brand known for making some of the best mattresses we've tested. Keep scrolling to learn more about this deal on a superb mattress for side sleepers. However, if you need something bouncier or firmer than the Nolah Original, browse our guide to Memorial Day mattress sales to find what you're looking for at a discount.

Nolah Original mattress Was: From $999

Now: From $649

Saving: Up to $839



Summary: Nolah calls the Original its “most versatile mattress.” but we think it's particularly good for side sleepers, as well as couples who share a bed. It's packed with layers of foam, including the company’s own AirFoam, which contains billions of microscopic air bubbles for optimum body weight distribution. This gives it a feel similar to a Tempur-Pedic bed (so it's perhaps one to consider if you can't afford a Tempur). On top is a moisture-wicking Tencel cover. Spend around $150 extra for the hybrid version, which is essentially another all-foam bed since it doesn't add springs (just a layer of waved foam). Price history: This 35% off sale appeared during Black Friday 2023 and Presidents' Day this year, so this could be a more consistent offer from Nolah, which usually holds its best deals near major holidays. (Previously, the maximum discount we'd seen was 30% off, outside of an exclusive 50% deal we shared during Sleep Week in March 2024.)



Benefits: Free shipping |120-night sleep trial | Lifetime warranty

