The Cocoon by Sealy Chill Mattress is always 35% off — here's why it's still the best cooling bed to buy in Labor Day sales

Cocoon by Sealy's Chill Mattress is one of the most affordable cooling beds thanks to a great evergreen deal. The standard off means you can always save up to $490 on the Chill Memory Foam Mattress at Cocoon by Sealy, with a queen always sold at $699 (was $1,079).

So, why is this regular discount still the best deal you'll find this Labor Day? First of all, you'll find the Chill Mattress in this year's best mattress guide for all sleepers, thanks to its incredibly low price for a cooling, heat-dissipating mattress. Secondly, you'll find the permanent sale means you'll never have to worry that a better discount will come along after you buy.

There's also some pretty good extras, including free shipping, a 10-year warranty,100-night sleep trial, and a free bedding bundle. If you're a hot sleeper in need of a budget cooling bed right now, the Chill Mattress is the best bed discount you'll find ahead of the Labor Day mattress sales and deals.

Was: From $619

Now: From $399

Summary: The Cocoon by Sealy mattress our best budget pick in our best cooling mattress guide. With a memory foam design and a medium-firm feel, it's suitable for all sleep styles (especially stomach and back sleeping). Our testers for the Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress review found the mattress to sleep impressively cool for an all-foam bed thanks to its heat-dissipating Phase Change Material cover. While it may no provide that signature 'hug' of memory foam, it still offers excellent pressure relief to side sleepers and motion isolation for couples. Be aware, however, that the edge support could be better

Do cooling mattresses work?

If you're wondering whether cooling mattresses really stop overheating and night sweats, you should know how cooling mattress work. Cooling mattresses can rely on different features to regulate temperature.

For example, the best hybrid mattresses usually use airflow systems such as coils and springs to keep sleepers cool. The best memory foam mattresses, on the other hand, with add cooling gel infusions to their foam to dissipate heat. More advanced or specialist cooling mattresses will also use cool-touch fabrics such as Phase Change Material or the trademarked GlacioTex to pull away body heat. The best smart beds also use advanced smart tech to adjust the mattress's temperature.