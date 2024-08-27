The 7 best queen hybrid mattresses for back pain to buy this Labor Day

If back pain is keeping you up at night, investing in a mattress better suited to your body and sleeping position can reduce pressure points and ensure your spine is correctly aligned. One of our favorite hybrid beds for back pain is the Saatva RX, and this Labor Day you can save $400 on the Saatva RX mattress at Saatva.

Hybrid mattresses, made with cushioning comfort foams and strong springs, are excellent at providing lumbar support, and if you opt for a queen size you'll have plenty of space to get comfortable (whether you sleep alone or with a partner). You'll find plenty of foam and coil mattresses in our guide to this year's best mattresses for all sleepers. These include the Purple Rejuvenate Mattress which is up to $500 off at Purple.

Below, I've rounded up my favorite queen hybrid mattress sales for back pain to shop right now from this year's Labor Day mattress sales and deals.

7 best queen hybrid mattress for back pain Labor Day mattress sales

1. Saatva RX Mattress queen size: was from $3,295 now $2,895 at Saatva

A luxury hybrid approved by the Congress of Chiropractic State Associations, the Saatva RX tops our guide to the best mattresses for back pain. In our Saatva RX Mattress review we praised Saatva's Therapeutic Supportive Core technology, which adapts to your sleep position and movement to provide consistent support. With $400 off this is one of the best buys in the Saatva Labor Day sale, reducing a queen size from $3,295 to $2,895. And you get a lifetime warranty, a 365-night trial, and free white glove delivery — so no struggling to move a heavy mattress by yourself.

2. Purple Rejuvenate Mattress queen size: was from $5,495 now $4,995 at Purple

Purple mattresses have a slightly unusual approach to pain relief, using GelFlex Grid technology to provide adaptive and responsive support. The grid can take a moment to get used to, as we discovered in our Purple Rejuvenate Mattress review, but give it time and you might fall in love with the floating feel of this unique supportive layer. The Purple Rejuvenate is an investment mattress, so take advantage of the Purple mattress sale and save up to $500.

3. The WinkBed Plus mattress queen size: was from $1,999 now $1,699 at WinkBed

For sleepers with a heavier build, the wrong mattress can exacerbate back pain. The WinkBed Plus features enhanced support to ensure sleepers of every size are comfortable (although those with a lighter build might prefer the Luxury Firm or Softer feel — we tried the Luxury Firm in our WinkBed mattress review). There's always a $300 off mattress sale at WinkBed, but even though this isn't a surprising deal, it's still a good saving on a high quality hybrid.

4. Helix Midnight Luxe mattress queen size: was from $2,373.80 now $1,780.40 at Helix

Our favorite mattress for side sleepers, the Helix Midnight Luxe combines springs and coils for the perfect balance of pressure relief and lumbar support. We found it delivered immediate comfort in our Helix Midnight Luxe mattress review, and while the plush upper layers cradle the touch points, a strong core keeps your spine comfortably aligned. The current 25% off deal isn't the best we've seen on the Midnight Luxe, but it does beat the evergreen Helix 20% off sale, and you get a bedding bundle plus free pillows.

5. Saatva Classic Mattress queen size: was from $2,095 now $1,695 at Saatva

From the same brand behind the RX, the Saatva Classic isn't the specialist back support of the RX, but it is our favorite bed — and we rate it the best hybrid mattress on the market right now. With three feels and two heights to choose from it can suit every sleep style, and during our Saatva Classic Mattress review we found the enhanced lumbar support excelled at minimizing aches and pains during. There's $400 off right now, which matches the best Saatva mattress sale we've seen on the Classic this year.

6. DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress queen size: was from $1,483 now $665 at DreamCloud

The DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid offers a more affordable alternative to the Saatva Classic (even though it doesn't suit quite as many sleep styles). The medium-firm support is best for back and stomach sleepers, and in our DreamCloud Mattress review we found it helped ease both back and hip pain. A queen is excellent value for money at $665 (was $1,483), and even though this is an evergreen sale, it's still worth shopping this Labor Day.