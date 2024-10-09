Tempur-Pedic, Coop Home Goods, Sealy and more — 5 top-rated pillows for neck pain in today’s Prime Day deals

1. Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Ergo Neck Pillow

Was: $99.99

Now: $64.49

Saving: $34.51 at Amazon

The pillow: Tempur-Pedic make some of the best pillows, so you know you're in safe hands here. The Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Ergo neck pillow has a firm feel, crafted from Tempur’s ultra-adaptive memory foam. You get the perfect balance of comfort and support to ease neck pain and leave you sleeping soundly. The Tempur material used in this pillow is the same as you get in their memory foam mattresses so it adapts to your weight, shape and temperature for a personalised feel. This pillow is also a good fit for all sleepers but side and back sleepers will benefit the most. It comes in three sizes, small, medium and large, the medium size is suitable for most beds. Of course, this is memory foam so you can’t wash this pillow but the hypoallergenic cover is removable and can be machine-washed for easy cleaning.

Benefits: Free shipping | Free returns | 5-year warranty



The deal: Tempur-Pedic doesn’t often reduce their prices, so this 35% off pillow deal is well worth snapping up. This brings the medium size Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Ergo neck pillow down to just $64.99 (was $99.99). You do get free shipping and free returns within 30 days with this deal plus the Tempur 5-year limited warranty all included.