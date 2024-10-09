Tempur-Pedic, Coop Home Goods, Sealy and more — 5 top-rated pillows for neck pain in today’s Prime Day deals
Beat neck pain with these 5 top-rated Amazon Prime Day pillow deals, starting from $19.99
It's day two of the Amazon Prime Day sales, making right now an excellent time to pick up a top-rated pillow for neck pain at a discounted price. One standout deal is the 35% off the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Ergo Neck Pillow at Amazon, which translates to a healthy saving of $34. But it's not the only pillow sale on today.
We've rounded up the five Amazon Prime Day pillows deals that we'd recommend to anyone experiencing lingering neck pain, including sales from Coop Home Goods, Sealy and more. With prices stating from $19.99, you don't need to spend a fortune to get relief from pain.
If you're looking for other ways to improve your sleep posture, our best mattress guide contains options for all sleepers and budgets. With the Amazon Prime Day mattress sales still underway, now is an excellent time to buy a new mattress at a great price. Before you add to cart, let's take a closer look at the pillow deals on offer today.
1. Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Ergo Neck Pillow
Was: $99.99
Now: $64.49
Saving: $34.51 at Amazon
The pillow: Tempur-Pedic make some of the best pillows, so you know you're in safe hands here. The Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Ergo neck pillow has a firm feel, crafted from Tempur’s ultra-adaptive memory foam. You get the perfect balance of comfort and support to ease neck pain and leave you sleeping soundly. The Tempur material used in this pillow is the same as you get in their memory foam mattresses so it adapts to your weight, shape and temperature for a personalised feel. This pillow is also a good fit for all sleepers but side and back sleepers will benefit the most. It comes in three sizes, small, medium and large, the medium size is suitable for most beds. Of course, this is memory foam so you can’t wash this pillow but the hypoallergenic cover is removable and can be machine-washed for easy cleaning.
Benefits: Free shipping | Free returns | 5-year warranty
The deal: Tempur-Pedic doesn’t often reduce their prices, so this 35% off pillow deal is well worth snapping up. This brings the medium size Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Ergo neck pillow down to just $64.99 (was $99.99). You do get free shipping and free returns within 30 days with this deal plus the Tempur 5-year limited warranty all included.
2. Demelon cervical neck pillow
Was: $39.99
Now: $19.99
Saving: $20 at Amazon
The pillow: This orthopaedic pillow has been designed to provide proper support and alignment for the neck and spine during sleep. This pillow is made using a dense memory foam and it has a cervical traction design that stretches and decompresses the neck area. This then alleviates tension, reduces pain and improves neck mobility. This pillow also has a central cavity that cradles the head and promotes a more natural sleeping position. It’s a really good choice for back and side sleepers but combination sleepers will also see the benefit, stomach sleepers may find it’s a little too lofty. Additionally, the pillow also has a hypoallergenic cover that is breathable so you’ll get a cooler sleep expense.
Benefits: Free shipping | 100-night trial | 3 year warranty
The deal: If you’re on a tighter budget then this is a great choice and right now you can get 50% off the price bringing the cost down from $39.99 to just $19.99. You may see this pillow reduced throughout the year but it’s unlikely that you’ll see such a large discount. It comes with free Amazon Prime delivery and a returns window of 30-days.
3. Zoey Sleep Adjustable Pillow
Was: $104
Now: $79.00
Saving: $25 at Amazon
The pillow: Comfort is a personal preference and this pillow is adjustable. You can add or remove the foam filling to achieve the right loft and firmness for your individual needs. It’s a lightweight pillow and has a soft, breathable cover that is soft to the touch. The outer pillowcase can be removed so you can wash it and keep it fresh. Plus, hot sleepers will love that the mixture of shredded memory foam and down alternative that makes up the filling is also infused with a cooling gel. This pillow is designed to keep back and side sleepers comfortable but combination sleepers will also find it a comfortable sleep.
Benefits: Free shipping | Free returns | 5 year warranty
The deal: If you want a premium pillow for less then you won’t see a better deal than the 24% off the Zoey Sleep Adjustable Pillow. This is a king size pillow and the cost is just $79 from $104. We don’t expect to see the prices dip so low on this pillow until at least the end of the month when the Black Friday sales are launched. You get free shipping, returns and a 5-year warranty.
4. Sealy Essentials Cool Touch Memory Foam Pillow
Was: $58.88
Now: $37.82
Saving: $21.06 at Amazon
The pillow: The Sealy Essentials Cool Touch Memory Foam Pillow is made from a quality memory foam that adapts to your unique shape and delivers a deep level of support whilst still being extremely comfortable. It has a unique reversible cover design, it’s cool-to-the-touch on one side and soft and cozy on the other. The cover is removable you just zip it off and machine wash it to keep it fresh and clean. It’s recommended for side, back and stomach sleepers and those with neck pain will benefit from memory foam filling promoting proper spinal alignment. It’s also responsive so it’ll snap back into shape when you move around so you won’t have to deal with any dips and sags.
Benefits: Free shipping | Free returns | 1 year warranty
The deal: We are used to seeing discounts on Sealy mattresses but we don’t often see big discounts on their pillows. This is one of the best discounts we’ve seen and we are likely to see for at least the rest of the year. Right now a Sealy Essentials Cool Touch Memory Foam Pillow is just $37.82 (was $58.88) and this is the price for two pillows, it’s actually more expensive to just buy one, so you have to act quick on this deal before its gone.
5. Coop Home Goods Eden Cool+
Was: $149
Now: $119.20
Saving: $29.80 at Amazon
The pillow: The Coop Home Goods Eden Cool+ eliminates night sweats, neck pain, migraines, headaches and overall discomfort. The pillow has a crescent shape and is adjustable so you can get it exactly how you like it by changing the loft and height. It comes with a 0.5lb bag of fill so you can add and take away to find the perfect level. The outer cover is removable and washable so you can keep it nice and clean. It’s a good choice for back and side sleepers as it holds effortlessly to the contours of your head and neck so you will feel fully supported and can say goodnight to any neck pain.
Benefits: Free shipping | Free returns | 5-year warranty
The deal: Amazon regularly discounts pillows from Coop Home Goods so we are used to seeing some money off this brand but this 20% discount for Amazon Prime Day is a good one. This isn’t a cheap pillow by any means but with the discount its definately more affordable, a queen size Coop Home Goods Eden Cool+ pillow costs $119.20 (was $149). It has free shipping, free returns and a generous 5-year warranty
